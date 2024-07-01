When Jon Jones openly expressed his desire to fight Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinall: “I’m thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones saw more value in fighting Alex Pereira than other heavyweight contenders and interim title holder Tom Aspinall. The Brit has been calling for the title unification bout upon Jones' return after recovering from a pectoral injury. However, Jones favors a legacy-defining showdown against former champion Stipe Miocic and has repeatedly shot down the Aspinall's callouts.

Jones's refusal to fight Aspinall has turned a lot of fans against him as many feel that Miocic is way past his prime and that the champion should fight a young contender like Aspinall. Meanwhile, the talks of Pereira's move up to heavyweight have been picking momentum over the last several months.

While interacting with a fan who criticized Jones for "ducking" Aspinall on social media, the heavyweight champion openly admitted that he finds the potential showdown with Pereira a more lucrative option for his finances and legacy:

"You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square Gardens main event. I’m thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here. Not what UK fans are dying to see. Literally just went through this with the French fans."

Dana White considering Alex Pereira's potential fights against Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

At the recent UFC 303 pay-per-view event, Alex Pereira secured a second defense of his light heavyweight title by defeating former title holder Jiri Prochazka in the rematch.

Social media reactions and fan comments suggest a lot of interest in Pereira's chances of becoming the first three-division UFC champion in history. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White admitted it:

"I am standing up there with the belt (to wrap around Pereira's waist after UFC 303 win), I had Joe Rogan saying in my ear the whole time while we're up there, 'Let him fight at heavyweight, come on. just do it.' So, I know that's what people want to see. We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Check out White's comments below:

Jon Jones is expected to return to competition, presumably against Stipe Miocic, in November. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall will attempt the first defense of his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in the upcoming UFC 304 event. Meanwhile, Pereira has also shown interest in moving up to heavyweight if fans want to see it.

