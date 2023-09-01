When Khabib Nurmagomedov answered fan question about whether he can beat Israel Adesanya at middleweight

Considered to be one of the best MMA fighters of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov once thrashed the suggestions of potentially beating Israel Adesanya at middleweight.

After dominating the lightweight division of the UFC, he walked away from the sport after defending his 155lb belt against Justin Gaethje in 2021. From that point on, fans have often theorized how Nurmagomedov would've done against some great fighters.

One such instance was when Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that if the Dagestani was to go to the middleweight division, he could've beaten Israel Adesanya. Responding to the suggestion during the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony last year, the former UFC lightweight champion laughed off the question.

While suggesting that Israel Adesanya deserves more respect, Nurmagomedov had this to say:

"I'm not gonna fight him [Israel Adesanya] at 185 pounds. I'm not gonna fight with him. Right now this is his time. Don't take away his greatness, you know? How many years is he middleweight champion? Three? four? I think he deserves some respect. Don't treat him like this by saying some lightweight can beat him easily."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he is working with the UFC on a documentary

During a recent Instagram Live with UFC president Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he is working with the promotion on a documentary. White was hosting a live watch-along with fans for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie on his Instagram when he welcomed the former UFC lightweight champion.

Dana White proceeded to ask Nurmagomedov what he was up to, and the Dagestani then revealed that he was working with a camera crew sent by the promotion. He said:

“Right now, I’m working with your [Dana White] people, you send here like 25 camera about the documentary. [Oh alright, we doing this s**t? Or what are we doing?] Yeah, I’m working on this, like last five days. It’s very busy, you know. Even now, these people waiting for me. [So you’re in?] Yes, I’m in. [So there you go, you heard it here first ladies and gentlemen, we’re doing a documentary on Khabib, my man.]”

Catch his comments in the video below: