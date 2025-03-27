When Khabib Nurmagomedov shared insane story of a drunk man trying to "bully" him in supermarket: "It's not a good idea to joke with me"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has encountered his fair share of unusual interactions outside the octagon. One such incident involved a drunk man attempting to challenge him at a supermarket in California.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast from 2023, Nurmagomedov recalled a bizarre encounter where an intoxicated man, unaware of who he was, attempted to intimidate 'The Eagle'. The former lightweight champion described how he was in line at the supermarket when the man, described as large and aggressive, started harassing customers:

"It was like supermarket and every day I go inside, buy something, come, and one old lady at the register, she know me. And I was waiting on the line and one drunk guy who tried to bully me is like, was maybe 35 on that time, like 35 to 40. He was big guy and he tried to bully like everybody and I told him, you have to be careful, like because it's not a good idea to joke with me."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov narrating the incident below (13:47):

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to surging death toll in Palestine

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his support for Palestine as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Reports indicate that at least 65 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, including two journalists. The conflict has led to widespread displacement, with the UN stating that over 124,000 Palestinians have been left homeless.

The former UFC lightweight champion, known for his devout faith, took to Instagram to share his solidarity. He re-posted a report detailing the escalating violence and wrote:

"We pray for you Palestine"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story on Palestine. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]

Nurmagomedov is not the only UFC figure showing solidarity with Palestine. Current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, whose parents are Palestinian, has been vocal about the humanitarian crisis, frequently using his platform to call for peace in Gaza.

