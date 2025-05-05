When Khabib Nurmagomedov training session gave Belal Muhammad brutal reality check

Khabib Nurmagomedov has quickly become an important part of Belal Muhammad's training routine. On episode #134 of the JRE MMA Show, 'Remember the Name' shared his experience of training with 'The Eagle,' which turned out to be more intense than Muhammad had expected.

One realization for the UFC welterweight champion was that everyone from the Dagestan MMA contingent is supremely skilled on the mat. He said:

"If you've never trained with the guys from Dagestan, with somebody on their team, you don't know what it feels like. It's not regular jiu-jitsu. It's like quicksand, where you're in there, you think you're moving, you're looking for a way out... Everybody on their team has that same style, same pressure on top, and I'm feeling it."

Muhammad added that Nurmagomedov did not entertain grappling from one's back, which is evident in the styles of many who train with him.

This is our first time rolling with each other, I'm starting on my back, and I'm like, 'Alright, let's move.' So, I'm trying to play guard, trying to go for an armbar, and then Khabib is just yelling at me, 'Get up! We're not playing jiu-jitsu! This is getup, this is MMA!'"

Check out Belal Muhammad recounting his experience training with Khabib Nurmagomedov below (2:01):

Now, with UFC 315 set for this coming weekend, Muhammad will count on Nurmagomedov's assistance even more for his welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena.

Khabib Nurmagomedov guided Belal Muhammad to a finish

Khabib Nurmagomedov helped prepare Belal Muhammad for UFC 280, where 'Remember the Name' TKO'd Sean Brady within two rounds. It was an impressive win for a fighter who is not known for finishing his opponents.

Check out Belal Muhammad TKO'ing Sean Brady below:

It was Muhammad's first finish via strikes in the UFC since his sophomore fight in the promotion six years prior. Despite fighting twice more since then, Muhammad has failed to score another finish.

