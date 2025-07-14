When Max Holloway teamed up with Khabib Nurmagomedov to roast Daniel Cormier: "Baddest man on the planet when he eats chicken" 

Max Holloway once joined hands with Khabib Nurmagomedov to troll Daniel Cormier. Both MMA superstars took aim at Cormier, citing his eating habits.

For context, Nurmagomedov faced Holloway in a boxing contest that took place in the Metaverse with Cormier serving as a commentator in 2022. The event was sponsored by a gaming platform called Legionfarm.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway targeted Cormier during a V.R. press conference prior to their fight. The 33-year-old mocked the former double champion by highlighting his skateboarding abilities, saying:

''Did you not see this guy skateboarding? He can't skateboard. He can't skate. He can't really do anything. He's a fraud.''

'The Eagle' then jumped in to offer his thoughts on Cormier's love for chicken:

''But he's very good on chicken. He likes eat chickens, you know. I think he's baddest man on the planet when he eat chickens.''

Check out Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (5:09):

Holloway and Nurmagomedov met inside the squared circle in the Creed: Rise to Glory multiplayer virtual reality (VR) boxing game, which was live streamed on Twitch. The former lightweight champion took up the role of Apollo Creed and 'Blessed' played the main antagonist, Ivan Drago. Nurmagomedov defeated Holloway via KO after dropping him several times.

The two were once scheduled to face each other in the main event of UFC 223 for the undisputed lightweight crown. However, the Hawaiian was replaced by Al Iaquinta after he was deemed medically unfit to compete.

Nurmagomedov eventually retired from the sport after successfully defeating Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout at UFC 254 in 2020. Meanwhile, Holloway currently holds the BMF belt and is set to defend it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 this Saturday.

