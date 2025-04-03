When Michael Chandler labeled Bo Nickal's comments on Khamzat Chimaev "unbecoming"

Michael Chandler provided Bo Nickal with a reality check a couple of years ago after Nickal's claims related to Khamzat Chimaev. Chandler reminded Nickal about the method of his entry into the UFC while classifying his views as unrealistic.

Chimaev made his way into the UFC after having six pro-MMA fights spanning three promotions, while Nickal had a single pro-MMA fight before entering the UFC on account of his success in Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. But, the Pennsylvania native ignored all of this to opine that he could "ragdoll" Chimaev in an encounter.

Chandler labeled Nickal's claims as "unbecoming" ones during his appearance at a press conference in 2023 related to UFC 285. 'Iron' implied that Nickal wasn't in a position to brag about defeating Chimaev after his first victory, since Chimaev already had six triumphs on his UFC record by then. The Missouri native said:

"I think Bo [Nickal] has exponential potential in this sport. He can do awesome things, [and] I think he will do awesome things… Obviously, at this point, he hasn’t been very shy on the microphone… I think it’s a little bit unbecoming to come into the UFC off the Contender Series and talk about [beating] Khamzat Chimaev… I think Bo is getting a little more talky for the average fan’s liking."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Bo Nickal picks his fight against Khamzat Chimaev as the most-anticipated middleweight affair

Khamzat Chimaev secured a middleweight title shot with a dominant victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Moreover, the reigning champ, Dricus du Plessis' acceptance of fighting Chimaev has made this matchup one of the most eagerly awaited encounters of the current times, which fans have been rallying for since the previous year.

However, Bo Nickal recently refuted this narrative in an interview with Home Of Fight. Nickal has come a long way since his debut at UFC 285, as he currently holds an undefeated 6-0 record in the UFC. However, his words during the interview implied that he still prefers the Chimaev fight over a scrap against du Plessis.

The former NCAA Division I champion also labeled his potential fight with Chimaev as the "most exciting" encounter that the middleweight division has to offer currently:

"100%, that's [Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus Du Plessis vs. Chimaev] the most exciting fight there is in the division, in my opinion. I think you know, as far as the fights in the UFC, you know, you got at the top, Jones and Aspinall, you got Ilia potentially with Islam or another 55er [155 pound] and I think right after that the most exciting fight next is me and Khamzat."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (21:26):

