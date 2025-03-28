When Nick Diaz issued fiery response to Colby Covington for trash-talking him and Nate Diaz

Colby Covington has set his sights on a fight against Nick Diaz or his younger brother, Nate. Following a lopsided loss to Joaquin Buckley in December, the former interim welterweight champion claimed that he's chasing fights against big names in the organization.

Ad

Covington claimed in a recent interview with Submission Radio that a fight with either of the Diaz brothers would draw significant interest. The Stockton-based UFC stars are known for their cult-like following and ability to sell pay-per-views.

Nick hasn't competed since 2021, following a loss to Robbie Lawler. He was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque twice. However, the bout was canceled due to personal issues. Meanwhile, Nate last fought in 2022 at UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson. He has competed in two boxing contests after his release from the UFC.

Ad

Trending

However, this is not the first time Covington launched an attack on Nick. In June 2018, Covington labeled Nick "delusional" and took shots at the Stockton native's party-driven lifestyle and domestic violence allegations.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nick responded to Covington directly in a TMZ interview, stating:

“I’ve got sh*t to do... This whole ‘I’m supposed to be fighting so-and-so or something-something’ … if you want to fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my mother f*cking ring right here. Step in my mother f*cking ring, bro. Come at me, bro. Come at me, bro.”

Ad

Check out Nick Diaz's comments below:

Ad

Nick Diaz's coach gives an update on the UFC star's condition

Nick Diaz’s latest update bears good news for the beloved UFC star. Diaz seems to be healthy and doing well after a tough 2024.

The Stockton fighter’s plans to return were derailed twice, the last one coming after a concerning incident involving a viral video of him burning up things on a sidewalk. Diaz was briefly detained but released without charges. However, things appear to be turning around in 2025.

Ad

A recent video showed Diaz at a “retreat center” in Mexico, looking much better than before. Coach Cesar Gracie confirmed the positive update, stating Diaz is healthy. He took to X and wrote:

"Nick is healthy and doing good."

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.