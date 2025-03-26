Colby Covington seemingly eyes Nate Diaz and brother as potential opponents next, Kevin Holland issues bold response: "I want to fight legends"

Colby Covington is eyeing his next big fight, and the Diaz brothers are on his radar. Coming off a tough loss to Joaquin Buckley, the former UFC interim welterweight champion is looking for high-profile matchups against fighters that move the needle.

Covington, who has fought some of the best in the world, sees Nate Diaz or his older brother Nick as legendary names that draw massive fan interest. Speaking about fighting the Diaz brothers in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

“Yeah, probably one of the Diaz brothers. They're big names. They're legends of the game, so they draw attention. They sell pay-per-views and get people excited for fights. That's what I want. I want to fight legends. I've been world champion. I fought the best in the world for the last decade. I just did a favor for the UFC showing up on no notice, so I want big fights... Not nobodies, otherwise there's just no point."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (7:05):

Covington's message drew a quick reaction from Kevin Holland, who picked up a unanimous decision win against Gunnar Nelson at UFC London. He took to X and wrote:

"No [cap]. I’m probably the best he will get, plus I can’t wrestle @ColbyCovMMA"

Check out Kevin Holland's X post below:

The Diaz brothers, known for their entertaining volume-heavy style and cult-like following, haven’t been active in the UFC. While Nate left the UFC after an emphatic submission win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nick hasn't competed since the TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 back in September 2021. Nate also revealed recently that he plans to compete in the UFC again and fight for the title.

Colby Covington previews upcoming Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena clash at UFC 315

Colby Covington isn’t impressed with the UFC 315 main event. The former interim welterweight champion believes Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena lacks star power and won’t attract fans.

He dismissed the matchup as a weak pay-per-view draw, saying the UFC is being shortchanged with these title fights. Covington, who still sees himself as the division’s biggest name, insists that any fight involving him is the real welterweight championship bout.

Previewing the fight in the aforementioned interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"I feel bad for the fans. The fans are getting robbed of a high-level title fight. I don’t think that pay-per-view does over 20,000 buys. I feel bad for the UFC. These are the guys they have in a title fight? I could care less, to be honest. I’m the champ of the division. Anybody that fights me, it’s going to be the championship title fight. It’s going to be the biggest fight that can be made in the welterweight division. So I don’t really pay attention to anything other than my business."

