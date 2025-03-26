Nick Diaz's coach shares six-word update on UFC star's health with photo, fans issue reaction: "Great news"

UFC legend Nick Diaz's coach recently shared an update on the fighter. After years of absence from the sport for various reasons and growing concern over his well-being, fans were happy to receive a positive update on the fan-favorite.

Diaz has fought just once in the past decade, a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in 2021. He was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque last year, but it was later postponed and scrapped for unknown reasons. Moreover, a worrisome video of the Stockton native circulated online, with his girlfriend subsequently hinting at drug addiction issues.

Fortunately, Diaz is doing better now, at least as per his coach, Cesar Gracie, who wrote on X alongside an image of Diaz:

"Nick is healthy and doing good"

Check out Cesar Gracie's X post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One wrote:

"Great news. What an absolute legend in the fight game"

Others commented:

"Honestly so happy to hear. Fans forget there’s a human behind these fighters. Wishing the best for Nick and his family always."

"Nick one my favorite fighters glad he’s doing well."

"Lol I don't know the context of this, but this looks like a hostage photo and their forced to smile."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @CesarGracieBJJ on X]

Colby Covington calls out Nick Diaz

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has made a bold callout, challenging UFC legends Nick and Nate Diaz. Covington is coming off a loss to Joaquin Buckley and has tasted defeat in his last two outings. Eager to return to winning ways, 'Chaos' is now targeting the iconic brothers.

In his recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington stated that he wants to take on a legend next, saying:

“I want to fight one of the Diaz brothers, you know, they’re big names, legends of the game, so they draw attention, they sell pay-per-views, and they get people excited for their fights. I want to fight legends.”

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (7:06):

