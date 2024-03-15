When Pannie Kianzad showed off missing front teeth and a horrific busted nose following win over Lina Lansberg

Pannie Kianzad has never been a stranger to gutting out tough victories.

As the current no. 6 ranked contender in the UFC women's bantamweight division, Kianzad has picked up several significant wins in the octagon. Her last win, a unanimous decision nod over Lina Lansberg at UFC Vegas 51, took a little more out of her than she anticipated.

Immediately after the win, Kianzad took her mouth guard out and turned to the cage-side camera to flash a toothless gnarl through bloody lips. Though unclear exactly when she lost her teeth, 'Banzai' likely suffered the injury in the second round when she was knocked down by Lansberg.

The second-round shot from Lansberg would be the only knockdown scored in the fight, but Kianzad would nearly double-up the 40-year-old on total strikes landed throughout the bout. Kianzad would win two of three rounds on every judge's scorecard, earning a 29-28 tally across the board.

The win over Lansberg currently serves as the fighter's most recent victory entering UFC Vegas 88. Kianzad last competed at UFC London, losing a convincing decision to Ketlen Vieira.

Pannie Kianzad previously lost her teeth on 'The Ultimate Fighter'

As gruesome as losing her teeth was, the fight with Lina Lansberg was not the first time Pannie Kianzad had lost teeth in the octagon.

As a contestant on 'TUF 28' in 2018, Kianzad lost what appeared to be the same pair of front teeth in an exhibition win over Katharina Lehner in the opening round.

Expand Tweet

As a featherweight on 'TUF 28', a season titled 'Heavy Hitters,' Kianzad would go 2-0 in her exhibition bouts with decision wins over Lehner and Julija Stoliarenko before losing to Macy Chiasson in the finale.

Following the loss, Kianzad returned to bantamweight and later stringed together four consecutive wins in the UFC to put herself into the divisional rankings.

Since finishing as runner-up on 'TUF 28', Kianzad has gone 5-4 in the UFC to update her record to 16-7 heading into a UFC Vegas 88 rematch with Chiasson. Chiasson won the initial meeting by second-round submission.