When did Paulo Costa start training? A look into the UFC middleweight's journey

Paulo Costa is one of the most well-known UFC middleweights on the roster, having once fought for the title. He has faced numerous top contenders and former champions throughout his run in the promotion, and has no intention of stopping until he finally captures UFC middleweight gold.

To become a champion in the UFC is the dream of most fighters who sign with the promotion. Costa is no different, having previously stormed the gates of the 185-pound division, where he authored an impressive win streak. While a title win eluded him, he is aiming to get back in the win column at UFC 302.

With his fight with Sean Strickland this weekend, 'Borrachinha' will draw upon all of his experience when he faces the former middleweight champion. But when did Costa first start training?

Paulo Costa's early UFC run

Paulo Costa first tried to break into the UFC by taking part in 'The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3' under the guidance of MMA legend Wanderlei Silva. Back then, he was a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who lacked the takedowns necessary to drag fights to the ground with the consistency and command provided only by wrestling.

Despite making it onto Silva's team, he lost a subsequent three-rounder and was booted off the show. He made his eventual return in 2017, embarking on a five-fight win streak to earn a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, he was defeated soundly via second-round TKO.

When did Paulo Costa start training?

As is often the case with most fighters, Paulo Costa started training in martial arts and MMA at different points. According to an ESPN interview involving the Brazilian's family, he first took up martial arts, specifically Muay Thai, at just eight years old, before taking up Brazilian jiu-jitsu not long afterward.

However, his focus on martial arts was derailed by his growing interest in bodybuilding, with 'Borrachinha' only returning to martial arts late into his teenage years at 16. As far as MMA is concerned, Costa's first fight was in the Brazilian regional scene in Santa Luiza.

He faced Téo Esteves on Feb. 5, 2012. Given that he was new to MMA at the time, he first started training in the sport either in January 2012 or in late 2013.