When Ronda Rousey got brutally honest about her respect for Conor McGregor

Nearly a decade ago, UFC legend Ronda Rousey took part in an interview with well-known MMA reporter Karyn Bryant, during which she praised Conor McGregor. At the time, the Irishman was the interim UFC featherweight champion, with a title unification with then 145-pound king José Aldo awaiting him.

Meanwhile, Rousey was still the undefeated UFC women's bantamweight champion and the promotiton's biggest star. While speaking to Bryant, Rousey was told of McGregor's kind words to her, to which she said:

"Yeah, Conor, it's been a real joy watching him progress and mature as not just as a fighter but as a man, and I've seen him grow a lot, and I've been happy to... I've been very encouraged by what I've seen. And I couldn't be happier for him and the company for winning and I really appreciate the respect that he's shown me and it's definitely mutual."

Check out Ronda Rousey praising Conor McGregor:

Unfortunately for Rousey, McGregor's rise coincided with her downfall. Shortly after her interview with Bryant, she would rack up her final bantamweight title defense and UFC win, knocking out Bethe Coreia at UFC 190 on Aug. 1, 2015. Months later on Nov. 15, she tasted defeat for the first time.

Holly Holm authored an all-time great upset by completely dominating 'Rowdy' en route to a second-round knockout. Conversely, McGregor went on to score the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history at UFC 194 on Dec. 12 by knocking Aldo out in just 13 seconds to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

Ronda Rousey also praised Conor McGregor after UFC 264

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a rubber match. While 'The Diamond' had an excellent start, the bout ended prematurely after McGregor snapped his shin toward the end of round one. It was a gruesome injury, but it didn't prevent McGregor from trash-talking Poirier while in agony on the mat.

This impressed Rousey, who took to X/Twitter to heap praise on McGregor.

"I'm amazed that as soon as you hit the grround you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA - I def wouldn't have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you."

Not only did she wax lyrical about the Irishman's gift of gab, she also expressed her belief that the UFC was fortunate to have him as part of its roster.

