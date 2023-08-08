When Sean O'Malley was brutally honest in predicting how a fight with Israel Adesanya will go down

Sean O'Malley once gave a brutally honest prediction about how a potential fight between him and Israel Adesanya would go.

'Sugar' is arguably one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC at the moment. After making his octagon debut back in 2018, O'Malley has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion and is even considered to be the 'next Conor McGregor'.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, has proven to be the same. Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws in the UFC and has established his name as one of the greatest middleweights ever.

While the two men will most certainly never cross paths inside the octagon, back in 2020, a fan hilariously asked what would happen if they did. Responding to the same, O'Malley gave an honest prediction and claimed that he would be done in one and said:

"I get KO'd in the first"

Sean O'Malley shuts down Bradley Martyn's claims of taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in street wrestling

Fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn has been getting much attention over the past month, and not for good reasons. Martyn has recently been on a challenging spree which has seen him claim that he can take on several MMA fighters and beat them in a street fight.

Moreover, Bradley Martyn recently made another outlandish claim by suggesting he could do the same with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Speaking of the same during his podcast The BrO’Malley Show, Sean O'Malley claimed that Martyn would stand no chance against the former UFC lightweight champion.

Claiming that Bradley Martyn's idea of beating Khabib Nurmagomedov in a street wrestling matchup is "silly," Sean O'Malley said:

“Bradley Martyn is confident that he can take on former undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in ‘street wrestling’. That one’s gotta be silly, right? He’s got to be that... some of the things he says, I’m like yeah, him saying he could beat f*cking, uh, that boxer dude, I’m like possibly, for sure, but him street wrestling Khabib, that’s no shot, not a f*cking chance. I’m actually... Bradley’s coming down Friday... him versus Khabib and wrestling, yeah, there’s no shot.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss Bradley Martyn’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov below (20:26):