When Sean O'Malley said he would "put money" on Khamzat Chimaev to beat Alex Pereira

Sean O'Malley once shared his prediction on who he would wager money on a hypothetical bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira. The prediction stemmed from the social media feud between two when 'Borz' hinted at a move to 185-pounds to fight the Brazilian, who had been the middleweight champion.

'Poatan's incredible striking and knockout power had been showcased, however, there was a noticeable gap with his grappling as he was still developing as a complete fighter. 'Borz', on the other hand, is known for his relentless takedowns and grappling ability, which posed an interesting debate among the MMA community.

During an episode of his BROMALLEY podcast, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion highlighted the strengths of both fighters and weighed in on who would have the advantage. O'Malley mentioned that he believes Chimaev would get his hand raised against Pereira and would even back him from a betting standpoint against the Brazilian at 185-pounds. He said:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] could f*ck Alex [Pereira] up...Dude, that left-hand [of Pereira] is nasty...If I had to put money on a fight, Alex vs. Khamzat, I'm putting it on Khamzat...Khamzat can grapple big scary guys like that. I'd put money on Khamzat." [12:57 - 13:18]

Check out the full episode of Sean O'Malley's BROMALLEY podcast below:

Sean O'Malley claimed Khamzat Chimaev is scarier than Alex Pereira

Sean O'Malley analyzed a hypothetical bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira by discussing the differences between their respective skillsets.

During the aforementioned episode, the reigning bantamweight champion mentioned that Chimaev is a more complete fighter, while Pereira is a much more technical striker. He said:

"Khamzat's [Chimaev] grappling is good. It's good. And he can knock motherfu***** out. [Alex] Pereira is more probably the more technical striker but when it comes to who's more scary, I'd say Khamzat." [13:24 - 13:36]

Check out the UFC's tweet regarding Khamzat Chimaev's win over Kevin Holland below:

