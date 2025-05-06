When Sean O'Malley sounded off on "stupid and delusional" Ryan Garcia for calling him out for MMA fight

Ryan Garcia was once lambasted by former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley for challenging him to an MMA fight. Back in 2024, before his no-contest with Devin Haney, 'KingRY' was doing everything in his power to keep his name in the news cycle.
Simultaneously, Garcia seemed to have been undergoing a prolonged manic episode worsened by substance abuse. This all led to a string of erratic and bizarre behavior. His callout of O'Malley, though, was dismissed as little more than fantasy, with 'Suga' scoffing at Garcia's chances against him.
"He said he would fight me in the UFC if the money was there. It's like, buddy... I said, 'Brother, I would kill you within minutes.' It's just not even realistic."
He further blasted the controversial boxing star for his belief that he could defeat him in an MMA fight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"It's crazy how sutpid and delusional that is."
Check out Sean O'Malley dismissing Ryan Garcia's claims below (4:02 and 4:48):
O'Malley first became a fixture, even if only temporarily, in the boxing world after capturing the UFC bantamweight title and eyeing boxing matches with the likes of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. However, those dreams quickly went up in flames after he lost his title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.
Up until then, he had only defended the belt once in a masterclass against Marlon Vera at UFC 299. Now, though, he is scheduled to compete at UFC 316, where he faces 'The Machine' in a rematch, hoping to reclaim the bantamweight title.
Ryan Garcia is coming off a humbling defeat to Rolando Romero
In what was expected to be one of the biggest weekends in contemporary boxing history, Ryan Garcia was one of several fighters who failed to deliver from an entertainment value standpoint. Worse still, he failed to deliver in the professional sense as well, losing to Rolando Romero via unanimous decision.
After having no answer to Romero keep his right hand up to block Garcia's left hook, 'KingRY' was floored by his foe's left hook and rendered gun-shy for the remainder of the bout. He threw nothing but jabs, and the ensuing loss led many to poke fun at his previous positive test for Ostarine.