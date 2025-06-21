When UFC fighter proposed unique Jamahal Hill vs. Jon Jones scenario: "Every dream that he ever dreamed of"

Jamahal Hill vs. Jon Jones isn't a fight that many are clamoring to see. That, though, doesn't mean it's a fight that 'Sweet Dreams' isn't interested in. Among his supporters is multi-division fighter Kevin Holland, who competes at both welterweight and middleweight depending on his objectives.

In a past episode of the Real Eyes Recognize podcast that he co-hosts, he proposed a scenario in which Hill could face Jones in a dream fight. He began, as he often does, with a joke, poking fun at Hill and Jones' physiques, before saying the following:

"I've seen Jamahal plenty of times, and him and Jon Jones are now looking like long lost cousins or brothers. They have the same body. They're built a lot alike. Why not, you know? The new reign and terror of the 205 division versus the always reigning terror of the 205 division. Go out with a nice 225-pound, 230-pound fight for the last one. Just to prove that you could still... "

He even painted the scenario as being one where divisional GOAT status could be at stake, even though Jones is universally regarded as the greatest light heavyweight of all time.

"And that's something that Jamahal's always wanted. And Jon goes, gets to go out as not only the heavyweight GOAT, but light heavyweight GOAT if he was to succeed and get the job done. And Jamahal gets a chance to succeed and achieve every dream that he's ever dreamed of. No 205 champ wants to get a 205 belt without running through Jon Jones or beating Jon Jones or getting to face Jon Jones."

Check out Kevin Holland's thoughts on Jamahal Hill vs. Jon Jones:

The bout would be a tremendous opportunity for Hill, and it's a fight that he hopes to one day earn.

Jamahal Hill has his hands full at UFC Baku

Before Jamahal Hill can dwell on a dream fight with Jon Jones, he must first snap his two-fight losing streak by overcoming the dangerous Khalil Rountree Jr. in the upcoming UFC Baku main event. It is a fight that could massively divert Hill's trajectory at light heavyweight.

Expand Tweet

A loss would mark his third consecutive defeat and likely knock him out of the light heavyweight top five. However, a win would be the first step in undoing the damage dealt by his back-to-back knockout losses.

