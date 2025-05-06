When Valentina Shevchenko told Nina-Marie Daniele about one American habit that weirded her out: "For me, it's a little bit weird"

During a casual chat with UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, Valentina Shevchenko opened up about one American habit that throws her off.

She mentioned that the American habit of keeping shoes on indoors didn't sit well with her. Coming from Kyrgyzstan, Shevchenko grew up with a strict take-them-off-at-the-door culture. But in the U.S., she was perhaps baffled to see people walk through their homes, even sit on couches, in the same shoes they just wore through the streets.

Speaking with Daniele ahead of her third fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306, Shevchenko said:

“Not taking out shoes outside the house... I didn’t know it’s because like in my country… It’s a tradition. It’s every time... Take off your shoes when you stepping into the house. But here it’s like… So for me, it’s a little bit weird."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below:

At UFC 315, Shevchenko defends her flyweight crown against France’s Manon Fiorot in a high-stakes co-main event. After reclaiming the belt from Alexa Grasso with a dominant grappling-heavy performance, Valentina’s out to prove she’s still the most complete fighter at 125 pounds. However, defeating Fiorot is not an easy task, considering that she's riding a seven-fight UFC win streak.

Michael Bisping breaks down Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot at UFC 315

Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her throne against French standout Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. Michael Bisping isn’t ready to call it a changing of the guard, but he knows Fiorot is dangerous.

She’s fast, aggressive, and coming off wins over elite names like Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. That being said, Bisping pointed out that Shevchenko is one of the most complete fighters in the sport.

Previewing the fight on TNT Sports, Bisping said:

“Well, I don’t know about that [being the dawning of a new age]. There’s a very good shot though. But Valentina Shevchenko... let’s just talk about this lady. One of the best mixed martial artists on the planet. Of course, pound-for-pound, one of the greatest female fighters that we’ve seen in all of the sport. She’s got no weak areas, and the funny thing is, as she’s getting older and maturing in her career, she’s still getting better. She’s still improving."

He added:

“Manon Fiorot... she’s phenomenal. I mean, she’s on an absolute tear. She’s beat some great opposition, people like Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas. There’s no question that she deserves this title fight. But has she got the skills to compete against Valentina Shevchenko? The reality is, not many people do. But there is something special about Manon Fiorot. I just love the striking, and I love the ferocity with which she commits to the strikes, the kicks that she throws. I mean, she is a handful inside that octagon.”

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (22:40):

