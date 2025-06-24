Where does Charles Oliveira go with potential loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317? Exploring the options

Charles Oliveira steps into UFC 317 looking for another shot at greatness. The former lightweight champion takes on Ilia Topuria in Saturday’s main event in Las Vegas, with the vacant lightweight title on the line.

Oliveira is already a legend and a future Hall of Famer with the most finishes and submissions in UFC history. Now 35, he is chasing another historic milestone by trying to reclaim the belt he once held.

Topuria, meanwhile, enters with momentum on his sails. However, where does Oliveira go if he loses the fight against Topuria?

Where does Charles Oliveira go with a potential loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317?

If Charles Oliveira loses, his future becomes a tough puzzle to solve. The current state of the lightweight division is brutal. Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and now Paddy Pimblett are all in the thick of title contention. Pimblett is climbing, and Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, and Dan Hooker are lurking just outside.

A loss would mean two in his last three and three in his last five. The UFC rarely circles back to fighters with that recent track record, especially in a division loaded with potential. The line is long, and Oliveira would be forced to join the queue.

That being said, there are still big names to face. A stylistic matchup with Max Holloway could headline any card. Fights with Mateusz Gamrot or Rafael Fiziev would be guaranteed fireworks. The problem is, none of those immediately launch him back into title talks. He would need at least two wins, maybe three, to even be in the conversation again.

Charles Oliveira's legacy is already established

At 35, with 46 professional fights, the wear and tear add up. That changes how the UFC books Charles Oliveira, and it changes how he has to approach every fight going forward.

No one can question Oliveira's legacy. He has beaten Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Beneil Dariush, all by finishes. His run to the title in 2021 with an eight-fight win streak was one of the most thrilling stretches in divisional history. But the numbers alone will not bring him back to a belt.

Matchmakers are watching fresh blood like Tsarukyan and Topuria, both of whom already beat or will have beaten Oliveira if Saturday does not go his way. The path narrows with every setback, and the UFC does not wait for legends to catch up.

That said, Oliveira has made a career out of comebacks. He was once a mid-tier featherweight with no consistency. Then he strung together eleven straight wins and held UFC gold. He has rewritten his story before. The division might move on without him, but if there is one fighter who could rally once more, it is 'Do Bronx.'

