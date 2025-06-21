Where does Jamahal Hill go with potential loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku? Exploring the former champ's options

Jamahal Hill is not in an enviable position heading into UFC Baku. He faces a dangerous and powerful opponent in Khalil Rountree Jr., who is carrying a bit more momentum than he is, even though both men are coming off losses. Neither Hill nor Rountree Jr. will welcome another loss.

However, defeat means something different for them, especially for Hill, who is at a stage in his career where he can't afford another stumbling block.

Jamahal Hill cannot afford to lose at UFC Baku

There is no question that Jamahal Hill is determined to work his way back into title contention at light heavyweight. After all, he was once the division's undisputed UFC champion. Unfortunately, he failed to mount a single successful title defense, relinquishing the belt prematurely due to injury.

He made his first attempt at reclaiming the title against Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Heading into the bout, Hill opened himself up to potential disaster due to the absurd amount of trash talk he aimed at the all-time great striker. He dismissed Pereira as a fighter below his level and promised to knock him out.

He was so boisterous, belittling Pereira at every turn, that a loss would have damaged his image beyond recovery. To his misfortune, that's exactly what happened. Pereira made short work, needing just three minutes to knock him out. It turned 'Sweet Dreams' into an ironic laughingstock.

Rather than rebound from the crushing loss with a win, Hill's next fight was yet another defeat, wherein he was finished. This time, it was against Jiří Procházka at UFC 311. While it was a better showing from Hill, who had a few moments in the bout, he was ultimately TKO'd in round three.

He is now on a two-fight losing streak. A third consecutive loss against a heavy-handed striker like Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku would be unfamiliar territory for Hill. It would knock him well out of the light heavyweight title picture. Still, there is very little doubt that Hill would be eager to return.

Given that the UFC demands very little from fighters chasing title shots these days, with even one win following a defeat being enough, Hill would need to string together at least two wins. The most sensible, low-risk, high-reward options would be Jan Błachowicz, a former champion, and Aleksandar Rakić.

