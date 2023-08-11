"Where's Richarlison?" , "W for Saka" - KSI's English Premier League FPL team draws mixed reaction from fans 

KSI made a name for himself and gained a massive following through his FIFA reaction videos on YouTube. However, his English Premier League FPL team has drawn a mixed reaction from fans.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently shared a photo of his FPL lineup for this week, which is the start of the 2023-24 EPL season. He is confident with his selections, which includes a number of top players including last year's goal scoring leader Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

He wrote:

"My team is beautiful"

FPL lineup tweet

There was a mixed reaction as some complimented him on his team and some of his selections. Obviously, the selection of Haaland is one every EPL fan would make because of his incredible goal scoring pace. Meanwhile, others noted that there were other players who would have been better selections, writing:

"Why would you put Diaby" [@Streplic - Twitter]

"W for Saka" [@BoxingBoosted - Twitter]

"Where’s Richarlison?" [@FPLOlympian - Twitter]

"pretty good, idk about Pickford" [@juegaLeonardoc - Twitter]

"I mean, it's not bad. But is this the best you've got?!" [@Linn_FPL - Twitter]

"KSI knows ball" [@Plute93 - Twitter]

Comments on FPL lineup tweet

It will be interesting to see how the players in KSI's lineup perform this weekend as the Premier League begins another season.

When is KSI fighting Tommy Fury?

After months of speculation, KSI vs. Tommy Fury was made official as the two will be headlining the upcoming PRIME card, which takes place at the AO Arena in Machester on October 14.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will look to accomplish what Jake Paul was unable to do and defeat Fury. Not only will he be competing on the event, but his PRIME partner, Logan Paul will also be returning to the squared circle as he takes on MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

It will be interesting to see what transpires as the PRIME founder has noted that the bout against Fury could be his last should a bout against Jake Paul fail to materialize.

PRIME card fight announcement