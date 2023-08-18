"Where is woman? Where is man?" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov detailed his experience with gender-neutral bathrooms in the U.S.

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov may no longer be an active fighter, but that doesn't mean he is not a frequent headline-maker. The Dagestani legend is known for more than just being one of the greatest 155-pounders the sport has ever seen.

'The Eagle' grew up in the rural village of Sildi, Dagestan, where the way of life is different to what most Westerners are accustomed to. It should come as no surprise that the recent rise in gender and identity politics are completely alien to Nurmagomedov, which explains his bathroom dilemma in the US.

During an interview after his retirement from competition, Khabib Nurmagomedov detailed his confusing experience with gender-neutral bathrooms in California. He was at a coffee shop, where he then sought to use the bathroom. But upon realizing that the two bathrooms were gender-neutral, he was confused.

He said the following:

"They told me code, and I'm coming like, two bathroom, all gender, all gender. It's like, what is this? Where I have to go? First time I see. I stop like, I stay like five second and I'm like, where is woman, where is man? I look around. Anybody inside?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to be a fixture in MMA, as he previously parlayed his experience as a fighter into coaching, quickly finding that he has a natural aptitude for it. Furthermore, he also ran his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC, and even signed the likes of Kevin Lee.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire from MMA?

UFC 254 marked the final appearance of Khabib Nurmagomedov as an active fighter. He faced Justin Gaethje, successfully thwarting 'The Highlight's' attempt to capture his then lightweight title, defeating him via second-round submission. Afterward, Nurmagomedov broke down in the octagon and promptly retired.

Expand Tweet

His reason was no longer having his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in his corner. After his father's death due to COVID-19 complications, 'The Eagle' could not continue fighting after promising his mother he wouldn't do so, and announced his retirement.