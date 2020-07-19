Which UFC Division has shined best under the sun of Fight Island?

The UFC has just one card remaining on Fight Island, otherwise known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Even the most staunch person opposed to activity before a guaranteed cure to the coronavirus must admit the Abu Dhabi government got things right.

UFC Fighters, staff, and media were tested before leaving their home cities. Tested again when getting to the hub cities. Tested a third time upon arriving on the Island. Then tested two more times during the week and they were quarantined, as well. If all that wasn't enough, there was a 10-mile radius bubble zone around their area. Now can that happen for "team sports" or the "average joe" on the street? Just due to logistics alone, probably not.

With three cards in the books, many UFC athletes had broken out performances. Some, not so much. But that tends to be the case in life. So overall, which division shined the best under the bright sun of the United Arab Emirates?

Which UFC Division stood-out the most on Fight Island?

Yes, there are new champions at Flyweight and Bantamweight in Deiveson Figueiredo and Petr Yan, respectively. Kamaru Usman has stamped his dominance over the UFC Welterweight Division. Break out stars like Amanda Ribas, Mounir Lazzez, and others have made their presence known.

But the division that may be leaving the Island with the most upside is the UFC Light heavyweight Division. Until he actually walks away, Jon Jones still sits atop it. There are the perennial contenders like Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Corey Anderson, and Anthony Smith. But they now have some exciting stars coming up the ladder fast.

Jiri Prochazka is a serious threat to anyone who wants to wear the 205-strap. His crumbling of Volkan Oezdemir continued his torrid knockout finish streak. In his 31 fights, he's only seen the scorecards once and he won that one too. Twenty-seven wins and 23 of those wrapped before Round #2 ever showed up. In his UFC debut, he made the biggest jump in recent memory. Going from unranked (and unknown by many) to number 8.

Modestas Bukauskas was just as impressive dismantling Andreas Michailidis. Yes, that too was the 26-year old's UFC debut, but he's now on a 7 fight win streak and proving worthy of being in the octagon. But even the "Spartan" will have others concerned too in the near future. All three are in their primes, ready to make waves.

So on the backs of these 3, who all love to bang, a whole new wave will prepare to chase Jones. That is why 205 comes back to the United States in the best shape.