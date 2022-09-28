Which fighters got a UFC contract on the last week of the Dana White's Contender Series season 6?

Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series came to an end last night. Week 10 of the UFC feeder program saw contracts being awarded to all five victors on the card.

The most notable of the week 10 signings was highly touted middleweight Bo Nickal. The former collegiate wrestler furthered his MMA record to 3-0 with an impressive submission win over Donovan Beard. This came just a few weeks after his first appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, which also ended in a first-round finish.

UFC @ufc BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS https://t.co/IDkLeYpj7F

26-year-old Englishman Sam Patterson clinched his ticket to the big leagues after securing an impressive second-round submission win over Brazilian Vinicius Sacchelli Cenci. Patterson finished his Brazilian foe with a rear-naked choke.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #DWCS Patterson locked up the impressive submission in round 2 Patterson locked up the impressive submission in round 2 🔒 #DWCS https://t.co/w6nSIoNqEI

Nicknamed 'Phar', Australian Jack Jenkins paved his way to the UFC with a convincing third-round TKO win against Freddy Emiliano Linares. The Australian now joins his teammate, UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute, on the roster.

Undefeated flyweight Rafael Ramos Estevam punched his way into the biggest MMA promotion in the world with a second-round TKO victory over the more experienced Joao Elias.

[ Absolute domination by Rafael Estevam improves him to 11-0 #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus Absolute domination by Rafael Estevam improves him to 11-0 💪[ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/zkz7Veva4O

Another fighter who got his hands on a UFC contract is former lightweight champion Charles Olivera's Chute Box teammate Mateus Mendonca. Mendonca sized his UFC contract in style by flooring Ashiek Ajim with a vicious left hook in the very first round.

UFC @ufc #DWCS All the angles of that 48 second KO by Mateus Mendonca All the angles of that 48 second KO by Mateus Mendonca 🎥 #DWCS https://t.co/bXOHRqEc4t

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6: All UFC contact winners

Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series saw 43 fighters get signed to the UFC. They have all been named below:

Week 1

Joseph Pyfer

Week 2

Chris Duncan

Vinicius Salvador

Francis Marshall

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Billy Goff

Week 3

Jamal Pogues

Erik Silva

Clayton Carpenter

Week 4

Esteban Ribovics

Claudio Ribeiro

Jose Johnson

Hailey Cowan

Nazim Sadykhov

Week 5

Michael Parkin

Darrius Flowers

Jesus Aguilar

Cameron Saaiman

Denise Gomes

Week 6

Yusaku Kinoshita

Sedriques Dumas

Mateusz Rebecki

Victoria Dudakova

Blake Bilder

Week 7

Vitor Petrino

Gabriel Bonfim

Karl Williams

Ismael Bonfim

Week 8

Farid Basharat

Ikram Aliskerov

Trevor Peek

Bruna Brasil

Daniel Marcos

Week 9

Brunno Ferreira

Raul Rosas Jr.

Austen Lane

Nurullo Aliev

Jafel Filho

Week 10

Bo Nickal

Sam Patterson

Jack Jenkins

Rafael Ramos Estevam

Mateus Mendonca

