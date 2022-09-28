Which fighters got a UFC contract on the last week of the Dana White's Contender Series season 6?

Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series came to an end last night. Week 10 of the UFC feeder program saw contracts being awarded to all five victors on the card.
The most notable of the week 10 signings was highly touted middleweight Bo Nickal. The former collegiate wrestler furthered his MMA record to 3-0 with an impressive submission win over Donovan Beard. This came just a few weeks after his first appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, which also ended in a first-round finish.
26-year-old Englishman Sam Patterson clinched his ticket to the big leagues after securing an impressive second-round submission win over Brazilian Vinicius Sacchelli Cenci. Patterson finished his Brazilian foe with a rear-naked choke.
Nicknamed 'Phar', Australian Jack Jenkins paved his way to the UFC with a convincing third-round TKO win against Freddy Emiliano Linares. The Australian now joins his teammate, UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute, on the roster.
Undefeated flyweight Rafael Ramos Estevam punched his way into the biggest MMA promotion in the world with a second-round TKO victory over the more experienced Joao Elias.
Another fighter who got his hands on a UFC contract is former lightweight champion Charles Olivera's Chute Box teammate Mateus Mendonca. Mendonca sized his UFC contract in style by flooring Ashiek Ajim with a vicious left hook in the very first round.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6: All UFC contact winners
Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series saw 43 fighters get signed to the UFC. They have all been named below:
Week 1
Joseph Pyfer
Week 2
Chris Duncan
Vinicius Salvador
Francis Marshall
Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Billy Goff
Week 3
Jamal Pogues
Erik Silva
Clayton Carpenter
Week 4
Esteban Ribovics
Claudio Ribeiro
Jose Johnson
Hailey Cowan
Nazim Sadykhov
Week 5
Michael Parkin
Darrius Flowers
Jesus Aguilar
Cameron Saaiman
Denise Gomes
Week 6
Yusaku Kinoshita
Sedriques Dumas
Mateusz Rebecki
Victoria Dudakova
Blake Bilder
Week 7
Vitor Petrino
Gabriel Bonfim
Karl Williams
Ismael Bonfim
Week 8
Farid Basharat
Ikram Aliskerov
Trevor Peek
Bruna Brasil
Daniel Marcos
Week 9
Brunno Ferreira
Raul Rosas Jr.
Austen Lane
Nurullo Aliev
Jafel Filho
Week 10
Bo Nickal
Sam Patterson
Jack Jenkins
Rafael Ramos Estevam
Mateus Mendonca