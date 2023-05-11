Which fights did Dana White confirm in UFC special announcement? Here are all the card details

Dana White has officially announced the main card for International Fight Week (UFC 290), which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will return to his division as he will take on interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event. The pair are considered two of the most talented fighters on the roster, and the bout is already being dubbed a Fight of the Night contender.

The co-main event is also a certified banger as men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno makes his first title defense against somebody not named Deiveson Figueiredo. The Mexican champion will instead face the No.2 ranked Alexandre Pantoja, who heads into their bout with back-to-back performance bonuses.

Elsewhere, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis will meet in the octagon to decide the next challenger for Israel Adesanya's middleweight title. The 185lb champ has already stated he hopes to see 'Stillknocks' pick up the victory, but 'The Reaper' looks better than ever and determined to see the Nigerian New Zealander in a trilogy bout.

An exciting lightweight bout is also on the card as Jalin Turner (11) and Dan Hooker (10) are both seeking to move up the 155lb rankings. Lastly, middleweight prospect Bo Nickal will make his second UFC appearance when he kicks off the main card against Tresean Gore. Nickal is looking to extend his winning streak to five, winning all of his previous bouts in the first round.

Dana White confirms UFC 290 prelims and Robbie Lawler's retirement fight

During his announcement, Dana White also confirmed that Robbie Lawler would be taking on Niko Price in the featured prelims.

The bout is set to mark the end of Lawler's professional career, with the former welterweight champion being inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before.

Speaking about Lawler's career, White said:

"Lawler will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 7 for his fight versus Rory MacDonald...Robbie is a former UFC and Strikeforce world champion...I found Lawler when he was 19 years old and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing 22-year career."

The UFC president also confirmed the rest of UFC 290's prelim bouts, which can be found below:

Sean Brady (9) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (13) (Welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes (Strawweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo (1) vs. Manel Kape (9) (Men's Flyweight)

