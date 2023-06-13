"Who actually believes this story?" - Sean Strickland isn't buying into Marvin Vettori's hilarious explanation about infamous backward shorts incident

Sean Strickland doesn't shy away from sharing his opinion and recently rebuffed his friend Marvin Vettori's hilarious explanation about his infamous backward shorts incident.

The UFC uploaded a clip from a recent interview that Nina Marie Daniele conducted with Vettori, where he explained what transpired. He mentioned that the infamous backward shorts were for his photoshoot after cutting weight and didn't actually fight like that:

"The guys who are checking on the pictures, they didn't check. They just straight upload them, right? And then they told me it happened to so many fighters actually, but then, because, like, it happened to me first. Then they knew they had to look for it...The crazy part was people thought I fought with the shorts wrong."

'Tarzan' commented on the post and was skeptical about the story. He questioned whether fans actually believed the former middleweight title challenger's story, writing:

"Who actually believes this story..... ?"

Strickland obviously doesn't believe 'The Italian Dream's hilarious story, which also seemed to be the general consensus in the comment section. Regardless of Marvin Vettori's explanation, it doesn't appear that it will stop fans from trolling him online about his short being backward.

When is Sean Strickland's next fight?

Sean Strickland is set to fight Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76, which is scheduled to take place at the Apex on July 1st.

'Tarzan' will look to continue his momentum and possibly put his name in the mix for a title shot, but in doing so, he is also taking a huge risk. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov this past January, which was contested at light heavyweight.

The 32-year-old is currently the No.7-ranked UFC middleweight, so there is a much greater risk for him because he could possibly lose his ranking, while Magomedov has a lot more to gain. If Magomedov can earn a decisive win, he could possibly even set himself up for a bout against a top-5 ranked opponent next.

