Who is Ashton Sylve? Teenage sensation facing seasoned boxer on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard

Ashton Sylve has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view card alongside the UFC veteran in August. While the main event promises to be a massive fight, the undercard is now being filled out. Last week, Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens was announced.

Now, another bout has been added featuring young prospect Ashton Sylve. Fighting out of Long Beach, the 19-year-old is viewed as a potential future star. Jake Paul also believes so, so he signed Sylve last year ahead of his return against Anderson Silva.

The lightweight scored a knockout win over Braulio Rodriguez that night in October. He claimed a unanimous decision win over Adam Kipenga in May, and he's already signed for his next fight. On the undercard of Paul's return against Diaz, he will face William Silva.

'Baby Face' is a 34-fight veteran who isn't lacking in experience at the top level. Silva has competed against the likes of Teofimo Lopez and Felix Verdejo and enters the contest riding a two-fight winning streak.

For Silva, August's bout offers the chance to stop the young prospect's momentum. For Sylve, he gets the chance to score another knockout win in August.

Ashton Sylve releases statement ahead of return

Ashton Sylve is ready to make an impact in Dallas later this year.

'H20' has a flashy fighting style that has earned him many fans to date. That was best seen in his high-profile knockout win over Braulio Rodriguez last Fall. To date, that was the biggest spotlight that Sylve has been under.

However, thanks to Most Valuable Promotions, he won't leave it for a while. In May, Sylve headlined the company's first fight card, scoring a unanimous decision win over Adam Kipenga. While that was the promotion's first event, it's likely not the last one featuring the lightweight prospect.

Earlier today, his return against William Silva was announced via press release. There, Most Valuable Promotions included a comment from Ashton Sylve, with the lightweight stating:

“It has always been a dream of mine to fight among legends and shine under the brightest lights. MVP has continually given me the opportunity to do so, and I couldn’t be more excited about stepping back into the ring in what promises to be the event of the year. I’ve been grinding like crazy to get ready for this fight, and trust me, my technique and skills will be on full display on August 5th. Dallas, get ready ’cause I’m coming for you! See you soon!”

