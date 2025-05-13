Who should Belal Muhammad face after losing Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315? Exploring the options

Belal Muhammad came up short against Jack Della Maddalena in a closely contested five-round fight at UFC 315 that also won the Fight of the Night honors.

It was Muhammad’s first loss in over six years. The loss ended an eleven-fight unbeaten run that included dominant performances over top contenders.

Muhammad had his moments in the fight, especially in the championship rounds. He showed improved footwork and tried to manage range against one of the division’s sharpest strikers.

But over five rounds, Della Maddalena stayed more consistent. The difference between the two fighters boiled down to timing, accuracy, and composure under fire. Muhammad, now having dropped his title, will once again take on the role of the hunter in the division. That being said, there are plenty of matchup options for him to explore whenever he's ready to get back in action.

So, who should Muhammad face next?

Breaking down Belal Muhammad's best matchup options after UFC 315 loss

Belal Muhammad's next fight will be key to re-establishing his presence in the title contention picture. The most direct option could be the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta on June 14, 2025.

If Usman wins, the matchup sells itself. Their history is well-known, and there seems to be a genuine rivalry between them. The narrative of the fight is also set in the context of a former champion trying to climb back against a recent one who still has a lot to prove. If Buckley pulls off the upset, it still makes for an interesting high-stakes clash.

Then there’s Ian Machado Garry, the undefeated Irishman, who has been calling for a top-tier name. A matchup with Muhammad would be a perfect test for both fighters. If Islam Makhachev moves up to 170 pounds and challenges Jack Della Maddalena, Garry could be the highest-ranked name available outside of a title context.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is another route, and arguably the most difficult. The two were booked previously at UFC 310 before Muhammad withdrew due to injury, so the storyline is already there. Rakhmonov’s undefeated, dominant and stylistically presents a unique challenge with his size and finishing instincts. However, he recently underwent knee surgery and will need 2-3 months for rehabilitation before he returns.

Timing will play a big part in Muhammad being booked against any of these fighters. With Makhachev eyeing double-champ status and the division possibly being held up, Muhammad might have to pick a matchup that brings either storyline heat or divisional consequence, ideally both.

Exploring Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman's rivalry

The backdrop to the rivalry is seemingly rooted in Belal Muhammad’s complicated dynamic with Kamaru Usman. The two have never shared the octagon, but their history has played out through interviews, podcast tension, and a general sense that business remains unfinished.

Their brief fallout to near-confrontation is well-documented. If Usman gets past Buckley, the UFC could finally pull the trigger on that matchup.

Muhammad may no longer hold the belt, but he remains one of the best in the world. A single win over the right name could put him right back in the conversation. And if that name happens to be Usman, the build-up will write itself.

