Who is Brie Willet, the wife of UFC's newest recruit Michael Chandler ?

New UFC fighter Michael Chandler has been married to Brie Willett for six years.

The lightweight sensation got engaged to Brie Willett in March 2014 and tied the knot a few months later in September of that year.

Michael Chandler will make his UFC debut against Dan 'Hangman' Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. He was signed by the promotion in September and acted as a standby fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov's title defense fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 the following month, successfully making weight for the bout.

Who is Brie Willett?

Brie Willett was born in Columbia, Missouri, and pursued biology and psychology at Taylor University. After that, she graduated with her master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

During her teen years, Brie Willett was a finalist at the 2003 Miss Missouri Teen competition, which Amber Seyer won.

After getting her medical science degree, Brie worked as a counselor at Kanakuk Kamps. She works with the University of Missouri Hospital as a resident PR for Critical Care Medicine.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler and Brie Willett adopted a son together

Michael and Brie Chandler with their adopted son Hap [Image credit: Michael Chandler's Instagram]

In 2017, Michael Chandler and his wife Brie Willett adopted a son whom they named Hap Whitaker. The former Bellator lightweight champion announced the news on his Instagram account in October of that year.

Michael Chandler also spoke in detail with MMA Fighting about his experience of the whole adoption process and his feelings about becoming a father. He shared how it took him only six minutes after becoming "active" in the adoption pool to get the phone call about his future son.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler also revealed that adopting a child was initially his wife's idea and he took some time to warm up to it. Brie Willett used to volunteer at a place called 'Granny's House' when she was younger and part of her job there was to take care of and spend time with young orphan kids.

"She would be taking care of a young boy or a young girl, and go on little lunch dates with them or take them to the park, or the movies or whatever it was, and numerous times they’d say, ‘Can I go home with you? Will you be my mommy?’ I think it really broke her heart, and she vowed to one day adopt. Now here we are 15 years later with our son, and he’s the greatest blessing ever," Michael Chandler said.