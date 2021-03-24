Who is Candace Covington and how is she related to UFC welterweight Colby Covington?

Candace Covington is the sister of No. 1 UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington. According to her Instagram profile, Candace Covington works as a health and fitness coach and motivational leader. Candace is also a professional dancer and has worked for the Sacramento Kings in NBA.

Candace Covington shares a close bond with her brother Colby Covington and never fails to express her love for her brother on social media. Wishing Colby a happy birthday, Candace wrote on an Instagram post from 2019:

Today 2-22 I wish this amazing Man the Best of Birthdays! Growing up wasn’t easy, but through it all we have conquered it all! From the moment you were born, the entire World changed and I am so grateful to live this crazy life with you by my side Bubba! Forever my brother, my best friend... and Forever my #1 !!! Within you lies Greatness, and I can’t wait for the rest of the World to witness your talents and gifts that you were born to share with the World! I Love you with all that I am and cannot Wait for what’s to come! Happy Birthday Bubba @colbycovmma

Candace Covington had warned Tyron Woodley

Candace Covington previously made headlines when she appeared on the 'Thrill and Agony' video from UFC 225. When Colby Covington defeated Robbie Lawler in an impressive performance for the UFC interim welterweight title, his sister sent out a warning to original champion Tyron Woodley. Candace proved that she is no stranger to trash talking as she was heard saying:

There are still gonna be haters, ‘Oh well you didn’t do this right, you didn’t do that right. Now we got a belt, now what do you have to say? Now we’re coming after Woodley, there’s no stopping us now. Absolutely not.

The statement apparently triggered Tyron Woodley who took to Twitter to respond. According to Woodley, Candace Covington had previously tried to slide into his DMs and claimed to have the screenshots to prove it.

Bahahhahaha now “We” and “A” “Belt!! You guys have what we call the......“Boo Boo Belt” and nice try big sis on deleting the DMs you sent trying to slide and getting shut down. Don’t worry I screen shot before you did. I’ll bring the to the presser. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 16, 2018

Though the title unification bout never materialized, Colby Covington would later defeat Tyron Woodley via fifth round TKO at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley.