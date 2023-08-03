Who is Chloe Cameron? All you need to know about the Lingerie Fighting Championship fighter

Chloe Cameron once took part in one of MMA's most bizarre extensions of itself. The world of combat sports is home to several strange repackagings of MMA, such as tag team MMA and even a version of the sport where fighters compete inside of cars instead of a cage or ring.

But things didn't stop with the Car Fighting Championship, for there is also Lingerie Fighting Championships. The sport is self-explanatory, featuring female mixed martial artists competing in lingerie instead of relevant sportswear. Chloe Cameron is one such fighter. Dubbed 'Ladykillah,' she made her promotional debut in 2015.

Female Strike Force @FemaleStrike Newest LFC fighter Chloe Cameron is looking for your help. The San Diego bombshell is looking for a nickname in... fb.me/31Ok8dPnq

Chloe Cameron, whose base is wrestling, took on Kris Blackwell, whose base is boxing. Despite 'Ladykillah' being the grappler, she was the one who conceded takedowns, eventually succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the second round. The bout happened at LFC20.

'Ladykillah' didn't tap out, electing instead to go out on her shield as she slipped into unconsciousness. Perhaps one of the most surprising aspects of the fight, however, didn't involve the two women themselves. It involved renowned MMA journalist John Morgan, who sat cage-side as a commentator.

John Morgan is best known to contemporary MMA fans for being the first in line to field a question to Dana White. Also, he received much attention for his comedic dynamic with former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Despite the several appearances he has made for the Lingerie Fighting Championships, Chloe Cameron doesn't seem to have made another appearance under the promotion and is no longer listed as an active fighter on its roster.