"Let that be the wake-up call" - John Morgan applauds Mike Winkeljohn for banning Jon Jones from the gym, hopes it helps 'Bones' right his wrongs

John Morgan has weighed in on Mike Winkeljohn's decision to ban Jon Jones from the Jackson Wink MMA gym.

Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, the MMA journalist praised the coach for not allowing the former UFC light heavyweight champion to train at his facility. The 43-year-old also hopes 'Bones' will come out as a better man after the incident.

"I feel for him [Jon Jones] in the fact that he's been suspended from the gym, but I also applaud Mike Winkeljohn for making that decision. I know it couldn't have been an easy decision to make."

Morgan added that the gym ban might motivate Jones to mend his ways.

"He said that it hurt to lose the support of someone he respected so much and I hope that that really resonates with him. If it really does bother you that you lost the support of somebody who you respect that much, then let that be the wake-up call. You know, because the multiple arrests haven't been the wake-up call, the multiple issues haven't been the wake-up call. So, maybe it's the fact that somebody you consider a friend and a mentor had to do this to you, maybe that's the moment that the light bulb goes off and you go, 'Aah! I can't do this anymore, man. Those around me that are closest to me are now saying that they don't support me.'"

Catch John Morgan's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Jon Jones was banned from the gym after his arrest in Las Vegas

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jon Jones was recently arrested by the Las Vegas Metro PD on charges of misdemeanor battery violence and tampering and injuring with a vehicle. Following that, Mike Winkeljohn said 'Bones' had been banned from entering the gym.

Jones is currently preparing to make his debut in the UFC heavyweight division. The 34-year-old has been putting out videos and images of himself training and weightlifting in order to gain size to compete in the weight class.

However, it remains to be seen whether his UFC status will be affected by his latest troubling run-in with the law.

