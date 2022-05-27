Who is ex-NBA player 'Big Baby' Glen Davis, fighting on Jake Paul's undercard?

'Big Baby' Glen Davis, a retired NBA forward who won a world championship with the Boston Celtics, is reportedly being eyed by Jake Paul's promotion to be a part of the YouTuber's undercard.

ESPN MMA reported that Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is currently looking for an opponent to pair with the 36-year-old basketball player. The report also indicated that Paul is planning to make his return in August.

Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen "Big Baby" Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul's PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul's Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders.

Selected by the Seattle Supersonics as the 35th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Davis played for a total of eight years in the league. In his rookie year, Davis was sent to Boston as part of a trade that included star shooting guard Ray Allen.

After winning the NBA title in his sophomore year, the serviceable big-man was signed and traded to the Orlando Magic, where he assumed the role of a starter.

Davis then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent in 2014. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in 2015 that kept him out of commission. He hasn't been back on an NBA court since.

Doc Rivers said #Clippers Glen Davis has a right groin injury

Davis was given the nickname 'Big Baby' during his childhood years. As a nine-year-old, Davis played football with older kids, thus earning him the monicker.

In 2018, Davis found himself at the center of controversy after being arrested for possession and distribution of illegal drugs. Police reportedly found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside his hotel room in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Who will 'Big Baby' Glen Davis fight on the Jake Paul card?

Jake Paul's undercards have seen their fair share of retired professional athletes from different sports try their hand at boxing for the first time. With that being the case, it's only fitting for 'Big Baby' Glen Davis to make his in-ring debut at the influencer's event.

Right now, specifics about Davis' potential opponent aren't available yet. However, ESPN MMA noted that Most Valuable Promotions is eyeing certain ex-WWE superstar.

Given that Davis weighs over 300 pounds, his opponent would have to be a fellow super-heavyweight.

