Who is Glen Davis? Looking at his NBA career, net worth and more

Glen Davis is one the most known faces in the NBA. He was popularly known around the league by fans as 'Big Baby'.

Davis was part of the league for eight years, and played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers. Throughout those years, Glen Davis impressed with his big stature and prowess in the paint.

His ability to bring in extra power to the team in the limited time he played made him an integral part of the set-up. On that note, let's have a look at Glen Davis' career.

Glen Davis' entry into the NBA

Glen Davis played in college for Louisiana State University. His brilliance there helped him win several honors. Davis was voted by the coaches as the 2006 SEC Player of the Year. He was also named into the All-SEC first team.

In 2007, he announced that he would take his talents to the NBA without completing his senior year in college. Glen Davis was drafted 35th overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 draft. However, shortly after that, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he went on to become a key player.

Glen Davis' stint with the Boston Celtics

NBA Finals Game 2: Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

Glen Davis didn't get a lot of minutes in his rookie season with the Celtics. However, Davis put up some impressive performances in the limited opportunities he had. In his very first year, the Celtics defeated Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers to be crowned the NBA champions.

The following year, Glen Davis got a few more minutes on the court. He put up 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 1.3 steals per game in the 2008-09 season. Davis was one of the key players of the Celtics team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2010. However, they were defeated 4-3 by the Lakers. He later signed with the Orlando Magic in 2011.

Glen Davis and his controversial stint with the LA Clippers

Glen Davis signed with the LA Clippers in 2014. However, his spell there saw him exchange words with head coach Doc Rivers. Even recently, Davis was very critical of the decisions Rivers made as head coach of the team. His career then went downhill, and injuries ruled him out of action. Davis eventually left the NBA to play in Croatia.

What is Glen Davis' net worth?

Glen Davis made a total of $32,175,991 in his eight-year stint in the NBA. He also had a few endorsement deals under his belt. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Glen Davis' net worth is $10 million.

Glen Davis' involvement in health and benefits plan fraud

Davis was one of the 18 players involved in defrauding the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan. Reports suggest that the fraud is expected to be around $4 million. In a recent video, Davis has denied all allegations levied upon him. Other famous players involved include Darius Miles and Tony Allen.

