"Who the f*** are you to turn down a fight?"- Luke Rockhold claims multiple 'top-ten' fighters have ducked him

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has revealed he is looking to get back into the Octagon. However, the middleweight is struggling to find willing opponents in the top-ten of the 185-lbs division.

Luke Rockhold has not fought at middleweight since 2018 when he was defeated by Yoel Romero. He did have a short-lived run at light-heavyweight in 2019, where he came up short against the current 205-lbs champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Nothing's set until it's set: Luke Rockhold

Rockhold was recently a guest on the Mike Swick podcast. Swick is a former UFC fighter who used to train with Rockhold at ATT. While talking about a number of topics, Rockhold addressed whether he would make a return at middleweight.

"I have a contract with the UFC. Nothing's set until it's set. I've always been able to rewrite what's in front of me if need be. But it's really about fighting someone who's gonna fight. I need to find a top-ten guy who's ready to sack up and ready to fight. There have been multiple people in the top-ten making excuses about why they don't want to fight me," said Luke Rockhold.

Given Luke Rockhold's status as a former champion, he clearly does not believe that any fighter in the top-ten of the middleweight division has any right to turn down a fight with him.

"It's just like, who the f*** are you to turn down the fight? Where's your entitlement in what you think you have? My last fight was against Yoel Romero while missing weight for a world title in Perth, two and a half years ago. So I have left the rankings but I've not really left the rankings," said Luke Rockhold.

"I'm still there. Just as much as I wanna be. And everyone knows who I am and what I can do. I think everyone's just making excuses as to why they don't wanna fight me right now," added Rockhold.

Rockhold and his management/coaching team now seem solely focused on getting the former champion a matchup that excites him enough to end his two-year hiatus from the Octagon.

"So we've been hunting down the list and trying to find something credible, something fun. I'm not just gonna go fight anybody, you know? I want something that gets me excited, gets the fans excited and builds a little momentum," said Luke Rockhold.

Potential opponents for Luke Rockhold

The top-ten of the 185-lbs division is full of elite athletes, many of whom are already matched up. However, ninth-ranked Kelvin Gastelum may be a good option for Rockhold. Gastelum is coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker and will be looking to rebound with a big win.

Alternatively, eighth-ranked Uriah Hall recently TKO'd Chris Weidman after an early leg check resulted in a horrifying freak injury for Weidman. Hall will still be in fighting shape and is likely be looking for another fight.