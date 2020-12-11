Felice Herrig, a 36-year-old fighter based out of Crystal Lake, Illinois, has been turning heads on the internet. Usually, when fighters are alluded for being at the center of attention, it will most likely be because of their impressive performance inside the octagon, however, this may not be the case with the #14 ranked women's strawweight, Felice Herrig.

COVID-19 has brought out the worst in a lot of people, and has left many with serious financial burdens. But while some struggle to find ways to make ends meet, others have decided to make their presence felt on OnlyFans - a platform where users subscribe to content creators by dishing out a certain sum of money.

However, the platform is relieved of restrictions that content creators would usually face on other platforms, if they choose to offer sexually explicit content. Which is why OnlyFans has become largely popular in recent years.

Some of the biggest pop culture celebrities have made their way to OnlyFans, and the UFC fighters are no exception, specifically, Felice Herrig.

Felice Herrig boasts an OnlyFans account

It was not until November that Felice Herrig decided to make herself available on OnlyFans, and the 36-year-old admitted that she received incessant requests from fans, asking her to grace them with her presence on the platform.

Herrig precisely caters to the audience with foot fetishes. The Illinois-native acknowledged that she had been thinking of making an OnlyFans account because she recently underwent two knee surgeries, which forced a financial burden on her.

After receiving a great deal of response from the fans, Herrig eventually decided to use OnlyFans as a medium to earn her bread and butter.

Herrig, however, has always been vocal about her 'bold' image. The 36-year-old was well known for spicing things up at weigh-ins, mostly during her Bellator days. While speaking to MMA Mania in 2014, Herrig asserted that she is proud of herself:

"I play up the sexy side, but I'm not playing. I'm being me. I'm not doing anything I'm uncomfortable with. A lot of people think that's what I'm all about and that I don't care about my fighting, that I spend more time promoting myself than training," said Herrig.

Herrig added that she is extremely dedicated to what she does, and is only promoting her brand:

"There's only so much time in the day. I'm more dedicated than any other woman I've met and most of the guys. At the same time, fighting is a business. I'm promoting my brand. With women athletes, you get a lot more opportunities. It's more intriguing to the general public if the see a woman that wouldn't strike you as a fighter."

A glance at Felice Herrig's career

Felice Herrig began her MMA career in 2009 before making her way to Bellator in 2012. She fought for the promotion on three occasions and emerged victorious in all of them.

In December 2013, Herrig signed with the UFC and competed on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter, under coach Anthony Pettis. After breezing past the preliminary round, Herrig was defeated by Randa Markos in the quarterfinal.

In 2015, Herrig faced Paige VanZant in a losing effort, before rebounding with a string of four successive victories, most notably over Courtney Casey at UFC 218 in 2017.

Herrig returned to the octagon this year after a two-year layoff and last fought Virna Jandiroba in August at UFC 252. She lost the fight via submission in the first round.

Felice Herrig is not the only UFC fighter on OnlyFans

Even before Felice Herrig found her way onto OnlyFans, some of the most popular female UFC fighters already existed on the paid platform.

Claudia Gadelha, Jessica Eye, Hannah Goldy and Cat Zhingano are some of the widely recognized names that have appeared on OnlyFans.

However, fighters like Rachael Ostovich, who was recently cut from the UFC, have received numerous requests from fans to make an OnlyFans account, but to their despair, Ostovich brushed off the idea saying she has no plans of being on OnlyFans.