Who is Joe Rogan's podcast guest Ben Patrick The Knees Over Toes Guy?

Joe Rogan's universally renowned JRE podcast is known for having a variety of intriguing guests on, from all walks of life. Most recently, the show featured Ben Patrick, aka 'The Knee Over Toes Guy'.

Patrick is the founder of Athletic Truth Group, more commonly referred to as ATG, a gym based in Clearwater, Florida. The gym is particularly known for utilizing unique techniques to limit knee pain for athletes whose joints are often under considerable duress due to the nature of their professions.

In an interview with Freedom Magazine, Patrick stated that:

“I save knees. Professional athletes from around the world come to Athletic Truth Group (ATG) to train, and younger athletes are uplifted by interacting with professionals.”

Ben Patrick tells Joe Rogan the origin story of ATG and 'The Knees Over Toes Guy'

Speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast, Patrick was asked how he became such a specialist, and what caused the creation of ATG. Patrick revealed that it all came about as a result of him looking for ways to treat his own knees after the more traditional methods had little effect.

He stated that he had the following mindset:

"I'm not gonna make it as a basketball player, I'm just going to figure out how to bulletproof my knees. So then I start really digging into the corners of the earth to find data... So I find some pockets of information, work really hard on it. Rejuvenate my knees, manage to market myself and get a college basketball scholarship, played two years at a junior college... I go to this division one school and the strength coach, who has his degrees from college and everything, he's not gonna let me do my drills. The very thing that got me the scholarship."

Patrick would withdraw from the school and become a trainer himself. His revolutionary methods saw him gain success at a rapid pace, to the point where he is now nearing one million followers on Instagram.

Check out the full video from Joe Rogan's podcast below:

