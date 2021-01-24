Who is Makhmud Muradov and how is he connected to Floyd Mayweather?

Makhmud Muradov is a mixed martial artist from Uzbekistan, currently fighting in the middleweight division of UFC. The 30-year-old stands 6 ft. 2 inches tall and has 25 wins and 6 losses in his professional career.

Makhmud Muradov secured a stunning third-round victory over Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257. They fought in the second bout of the night's main card, which was headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Makhmud Muradov in UFC

Makhmud Muradov started his MMA career with a TKO win in April, 2012. He has had a good run in UFC so far, debuting against Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Night 160: Hermansson vs. Cannonier. He won the fight via unanimous decision.

His second UFC win came against Trevor Smith at UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik in December 2019, where he secured a clinical knockout with punches.

His third UFC fight, which was against Andrew Sanchez tonight, came after four unfortunate cancellations in 2020 due to different reasons. However, Makhmud Muradov made the best out of the situation. Towards the end of the third round, a huge right hook from Muradov rocked Sanchez and made him stumble and retreat. Muradov followed up with a flying knee and unloading of punches, which was enough for the referee Jason Herzog to intervene and announce it a TKO win for the Uzbekistani middleweight.

What is Makhmud Muradov's relationship with Floyd Mayweather?

Makhmud Muradov happens to be the sole MMA client of Floyd Mayweather's management company named The Money Team. The fighter credits the legendary undefeated boxer for the heights his career has reached of late. Speaking to MMA Junkie earlier this month, Makhmud Muradov revealed what kind of relationship he shares with Floyd Mayweather.

"Happy New Year, I sent him a message. He called me on FaceTime, ‘Hey, brother, keep working.’ I have a good connection with Floyd. I thank him because it helped me, support me every time. He told me about business plans and sport plans – 10 years before coming to Czech, I don’t have nothing. Now I have Floyd Mayweather as a friend, sometimes he calls me, sends messages, it’s life. You don’t know what’s waiting for you tomorrow," said Makhmud Muradov.