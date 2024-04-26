Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 27, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to the APEX Center for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez (also known as UFC on ESPN 55 and UFC Vegas 91) is set to go down this Saturday, April 27 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC Vegas 91 card will be a flyweight battle between the No.5-ranked contender Matheus Nicolau and the No.8-ranked Alex Perez.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Fight Night in Vegas will be a clash of light heavyweights as Ryan Spann locks horns with Bogdan Guskov.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Nicolau vs. Perez - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez (flyweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama (featherweight)

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic (welterweight)

Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1D)

Matheus Nicolau had a six-fight win streak snapped in a brutal first-round knockout loss to Brandon Royval last year. The Brazilian will be determined to fight his way back into the win column when he takes on a struggling opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Alex Perez (24-8)

Alex Perez's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory. The Californian is on a three-fight skid, including back-to-back first-round submission losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja, followed by a recent unanimous decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev in March. Perez is set to make a quick turnaround for this fight on Saturday.

Ryan Spann (21-9)

Ryan Spann picked up two consecutive first-round finishes in 2022 but ended up dropping back-to-back fights in subsequent outings last year. In his latest outing in August, 'Superman' ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Anthony Smith.

Bogdan Guskov (15-3)

Bogdan Guskov's UFC debut in September didn't go as planned, as he was submitted by Volkan Oezdemir in the first round. However, the Uzbekistani bounced back with a stunning first-round KO of Zac Pauga in February. Gustov has finished all of his 15 career wins.

Ariane Lipski (17-8)

Ariane Lipski will be eyeing her fourth straight victory when he faces a streaking opponent this weekend. In her latest outing at UFC 296, 'Queen of Violence' submitted Casey O'Neill.

Karine Silva (17-4)

Karine Silva is riding an eight-fight win streak into this bout, with all of those victories coming via stoppage. Her last three wins came under the promotional banner via first-round submission.

The Brazilian most recently dispatched Maryna Moroz at UFC 292 in August. Only one of Silva's professional fights has gone the distance, a loss to Dione Barbosa in 2019.

Austen Lane (12-4-1NC)

Austen Lane's UFC debut last June ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. In his sophomore octagon appearance at UFC 293, the Florida native was brutally knocked out by Justin Tafa in the first round. Lane will be determined to pick up his first promotional win when he returns to face an unbeaten opponent this weekend.

Jhonata Diniz (6-0)

Jhonata Diniz registered his sixth consecutive first-round knockout when he obliterated Eduardo Neves at Dana White's Contender Series in September. The undefeated Brazilian will hope to continue the trend when he makes his octagon debut on Saturday.

Jonathan Pearce (14-5)

Jonathan Pearce's five-fight win streak came to a halt in a submission loss to Joanderson Brito in November. 'JSP' will look to get back into the win column with a victory this weekend.

David Onama (11-2)

David Onama dropped a majority decision to Nate Landwehr in a savage battle back in August 2022 but rebounded with a knockout win over Gabriel Santos last June. 'Silent Assassin' will hope to keep the momentum going when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Tim Means (33-15-1D-1NC)

After dropping three consecutive fights through 2022-23, Tim Means rebounded with a TKO of Andre Fialho in September. The 40-year-old UFC veteran will look to put together another win streak with a victory this Saturday.

Uros Medic (9-2)

Uros Medic will be looking to bounce back from his submission loss to Myktybek Orolbai last time out in November. The Alaskan is 3-2 under the promotional banner.

UFC card tonight: Nicolau vs. Perez - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight)

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla (lightweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs. Na Liang (women's flyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate (lightweight)

Rani Yahya (28-11-1D-1NC)

Rani Yahya is coming off a vicious first-round knockout loss at the hands of Montel Jackson last April. The Brazilian will look to get back into the win column with a victory this weekend.

Victor Henry (23-6-1NC)

Victor Henry's recent fight against Javid Basharat ended in a no-contest due to an accidental groin kick. Prior to his clash with Basharat, he secured a split decision win against Tony Gravely.

Austin Hubbard (15-7)

Austin Hubbard's return to the promotion at UFC 292 didn't go as planned as he was submitted by Kurt Holobaugh in the second round. 'Thud' compiled a 3-4 record during his first stint with the UFC through 2019-21.

Michal Figlak (8-1)

Michal Figlak suffered a unanimous decision loss against Fares Ziam in his UFC debut back in September 2022. After over a year of inactivity, the Polish fighter will make his octagon return seeking his first promotional win.

Don'Tale Mayes (10-6-1NC)

Don'Tale Mayes if fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento in November. The Kentucky native is 1-2 in his last three trips to the octagon.

Caio Machado (8-2-1D)

Caio Machado dropped a unanimous decision to Michael Parkin in his UFC debut last November. The loss snapped his seven-fight win streak.

Marnic Mann (6-2)

Marnic Mann suffered a knockout loss against Bruna Brasil at DWCS in late 2022. 'The Sawed-Off Savage' picked up a decision win over Amber Brown at LFA 157 before ultimately signing with the UFC. In her octagon debut last September, Mann dropped a unanimous decision to Josefine Lindgren Knutsson.

Ketlen Souza (13-4)

Ketlen Souza lost her octagon debut against Karine Silva last June. Much like her opponent, the Brazilian will be determined to get her hand raised in her sophomore UFC appearance this weekend.

James Llontop (14-2)

James Llontop is set to make his UFC debut on the strength of a 12-fight win streak. 'Goku' earned his UFC contract by edging out Malik Lewis at DWCS in September.

Chris Padilla (13-6)

Chris Padilla will make his promotional debut this weekend seeking his fourth straight finish. The Californian most recently dispatched Justin Jaynes at Up Next Fighting - UNF 13 last October.

Ivana Petrovic (6-1)

Ivana Petrovic tasted her first career defeat in a unanimous decision loss to Luana Carolina in her UFC debut. The Norwegian fighter will hope to get back to her winning ways when she faces a struggling opponent in Na Liang on Saturday.

Na Liang (19-7)

Na Liang is in dire need of a victory after going 0-3 inside the octagon. The Chinese fighter was stopped in all those defeats.

Gabriel Benitez (23-12)

Gabriel Benitez is 1-3 in his last three fights and is fresh off a submission loss to Jim Miller in January. The Mexican was finished in all three of his recent losses.

Maheshate (9-3)

Maheshate finds himself on a two-fight skid for the first time in his career. The Chinese fighter suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Viacheslav Borshchev last time out in May 2023.