Who's the tougher opponent for "The Eagle"

Khabib Nurmagomedov comes up aces again

There is no doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best fighters in the UFC. He's one of the best in MMA altogether.

But when you totally breakdown the 28-0 lightweight champion you can see cracks. Not major ones mind you. Tiny ones. But then again there isn't a fighter that doesn't have at least one. So who presently in the UFC gives him the toughest fight? Who can hand him his first defeat and take the 155-pound strap? It depends on how you look at it.

Justin Gaethje, for example, going back to his days in the WSOF never really used his wrestling as his plan "A". At least not since he beat Melvin Guillard at WSOF 15 by split decision. Let's remember something; before Justin even stepped into the UFC octagon he was a 17-0 champion himself. Not counting his undefeated amateur fights either.

"The Highlight" truly rather just stand and bang. Good for the short term, good for video clips, not too good for long-term health. It's a topic that he is asked about all the time. Not only does the two-time Arizona high school state champ have to deal with that but so does coach Trevor Wittman and his father. None of whom to this day have broken down a reason for either.

What he has going for him is he hits like a truck. And after all, that's what "the fans" want most. Once he got his footing in the company he's established himself as one of the top dogs. Like he did in other organizations. But can the slugfest style net him a title here?

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, is the absolute definition of a couple of words. Complex, complicated and unconventional comes to mind. Nobody loves being put into bad positions on purpose just to gain an advantage as he does. He's sort of like an anaconda in that sense. Put him on his back, gain position, think you're in charge; then poof he has you locked in a submission.

You can thank in part the mind of the "evil Yoda" Eddie Bravo for that. The combination of "El Cucuy's" skills and Eddie's visionary game plans are hard to beat. So the former interim lightweight champion is neck and neck with Justin in just about all aspects. Both do get clipped but Justin has a better chin. Tony is measurably more comfortable on the ground. Both fighters list of recent opponents has left the cage with their faces pretty busted up.

As far as Khabib goes, he's proven his chin is okay. But by no means is it the most solid. And if he goes down and you follow, in that sense he's like Tony. He and Ferguson are like mirror images of each other in a way. His wrestling sambo is honestly the best in the game. To be able to take someone's will and be relentless till they break you is a gift from god. Not to say that it doesn't come from hard work.

If Khabib and Justin locked horns their Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz would likely recuse himself like he sometimes does when two of his fighters square up. Both are workman-like so there would probably be little if any trash talk. Gaethje on his strength can't be taken lightly. Khabib stays away from the fists; he could pull out a 2nd or 3rd round submission.

Tony, however, is a five-round war if they ever actually do meet. They could then fight 99 more times all on consecutive days and they would alternate wins and loses 50-50. Both warriors do not quit. You'd have to go back to October 2009 for the only time Ferguson tapped. His 12 fight win streak is undeniably impressive.

Justin's last 10 fights? All KO finishes. And he's 8-2 there. But in fairness to all three fighters, Justin is one of those that would be deadly in a 165-pound division.

But if we're talking complete well rounded, most likely to end Khabib's undefeated streak; Tony Ferguson has the tools. Even though he doesn't have the one punch walk-off KO power as he did before 2014.