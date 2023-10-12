Who is Salt Papi? Real name, boxing record, height, weight, age, and everything else ahead of PRIME card

JSalt Papi is one of countless names from the social media influencer scene to make the transition into boxing. He idolized Manny Pacquiao and mirrored the boxing legend's style.

He is scheduled to take on Slim Albaher in the third-last fight at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. Despite the event's headliner and co-headliner drawing more attention to the higher profile of the fighters involved, Salt Papi himself is a notable name. But who exactly is he?

To no one's surprise, Salt Papi isn't his real name. Instead, the 29-year-old is actually called Nathaniel Bustamante, being of English nationality and Filippino descent. As a boxer, he boasts a record of three wins and one loss, having suffered a recent defeat at the hands of MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

The loss and his general health prompted the influencer to undergo a transformation. Bustamante, who stands five feet and eight inches tall, previously fought at cruiserweight, which bears a weight limit of 200 pounds. He has since shed 60 pounds and will now fight at middleweight against Slim Albaher.

While in MMA, middleweight is the 185-pound weight class, it is actually up to 160 pounds in boxing. Whether the weight loss will have a positive impact on his performance come fight night remains to be seen.

However, a significant loss in weight could undercut that. Regardless, he will look to showcase his new physique two days from now on October 14.

What did KSI say about Salt Papi's weight loss?

While Salt Papi once had his eyes set on a boxing match with the upper echelon of the influencer boxing world, he never quite landed a bout with either KSI or Jake Paul. Instead, things were slightly derailed after his deflating decision loss to Anthony Taylor, as he no longer had the mystique of an undefeated record.

However, the pair recently had an amicable interaction, during which KSI congratulated his fellow influencer on his weight loss. Specifically, KSI, who headlines the card this Saturday, said the following:

"Yo, congrats on the weight loss, bro! I can tell bro, you be looking sharp. Nice!"