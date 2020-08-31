Who should Sean O' Malley fight next?

Sean O' Malley suffered a massive setback when he lost his fight against Marlon "Chito" Vera two weeks ago. Sean O' Malley's hype was stopped and then some as his leg injury in the early goings of the fight meant his undefeated streak would finally come to an end.

Sean O' Malley's defeat does have a lot of intangibles like would Vera have beaten Sean O' Malley without that leg injury? "Sugar" himself feels so as he claimed on his podcast that Vera will always be a journeyman. Considering the heat between those two fighters and O' Malley feeling "Chito" got lucky, the best matchup for both guys seem to be running it back.

Many MMA fighters and fans have chomped Sean O' Malley for his poor sportsmanship behavior including the likes of Ben Askren, Henry Cejudo, and Darren Till. Sean O' Malley has meanwhile remained defiant in his tone and has even said he is back in training while aiming for a return by the end of this year.

“I’ll be back maybe by the end of this year, that would be ideal. I was in physical therapy Monday, I was in the gym Monday. I haven’t missed a day." Sean O' Malley on his potential return inside the octagon

If Sean O' Malley can heal up as he claims he can, then a rematch with "Chito" will be an exciting prospect for most fans and "Sugar" himself. Sean O' Malley had generated so much hype around him that he found himself on the co-main event of UFC 252 with everything lined up to go his way.

"Chito" ended up defying what many people were waiting on, the coronation of Sean O' Malley as a top contender in the bantamweight division. The Colombian fighter has refuted talks of a rematch against "Sugar" so far but considering O' Malley's potential star power, he will get the fight if he puts enough pressure on Dana White and company.

While Sean O' Malley has been salty when it comes to accepting his loss, he does make some very good points regarding the fight. He was the guy who had started the fight dominantly with "Chito" biding his time till the injury occurred.

The fight also would sell itself considering there seems to be a genuine dislike by both fighters with lots of trash-talking on film already. Making this fight makes sense for both O' Malley and the UFC with only Vera finding himself in a spot to lose something.

But to be honest, when has the UFC ever cared about blue-collar fighters like Vera. The answer as you guessed it is never.