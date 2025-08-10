Who is Tim Elliott's ex-wife? Unpacking the events behind the UFC 319 fighter's bitter divorce

UFC flyweight veteran Tim Elliott is scheduled to face Kai Asakura on the main card of UFC 319 next weekend at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This bout will mark Elliott's first appearance inside the UFC octagon since his submission victory against Sumudaerji in 2023.

Elliott appears to have a reignited focus ahead of his upcoming bout, leaving behind the saga surrounding ex-wife Gina Mazany and their public divorce, which took place in 2023.

The 38-year-old previously accused Mazany of infidelity and claimed that she had been cheating on him with his friend and training partner, Kevin Croom, throughout their marriage, and even on their wedding night.

Elliott has previously addressed the situation several times and also appeared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, where he talked about the emotional and mental impact of his divorce, while also stating that he received significant support from the MMA community.

"I’m not a guy who likes to air my dirty laundry, but I was in a bad way. It’s obvious I’m doing much better now. Literally, one of my best friends, comes over and plays with my daughter. My daughter, she would just randomly say, ‘Hey, can Kevin Croom come over and play?’ I’d invite the guy to come over and play with my kid, and Gina Mazany, I really, really loved her. She was my best friend, the mother to my child for six years."

He added:

"I’ve had a lot of support and it’s helped a lot. I don’t wish any will towards either one of those guys. I hope they live happy ever after, but just I’m not gonna be a part of it."

Check out Tim Elliott's comments below (5:44):

Who is Tim Elliott's ex-wife?

Tim Elliott's ex-wife Gina Mazany is a mixed martial artist who previously competed in the UFC. She holds a professional MMA record of 8-6 and was an Alaska Fight Championship Women's Bantamweight Champion. She has multiple wins by knockout and submission to her name. Mazany graduated from The Art Institute of Seattle and has also worked as a graphic designer.

Mazany crossed paths with Elliott at the Glory MMA & Fitness Gym where they both trained together. While there is no official account of their first meeting, it is rumored that the pair grew closer as they spent a lot of time together and eventually married in 2020. She was the stepmother to Elliott's daughter from a previous relationship.

