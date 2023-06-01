Tim Elliot opened up about moving on from his public divorce with former UFC fighter Gina Mazany.

Earlier this month, Elliot revealed that his former wife, Mazany, and close friend, Kevin Croom, had an affair throughout their relationship, including their wedding night. The aftermath featured viral publicity and overwhelming support from the MMA community.

Ahead of his upcoming UFC fight on June 3, Elliot did an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda to discuss various topics. The seventeen-fight UFC veteran had this to say about the messy situation:

“I’m not a guy who likes to air my dirty laundry, but I was in a bad way. It’s obvious I’m doing much better now. Literally, one of my best friends, comes over and plays with my daughter. My daughter, she would just randomly say, ‘Hey, can Kevin Croom come over and play?’ I’d invite the guy to come over and play with my kid, and Gina Mazany, I really, really loved her. She was my best friend, the mother to my child for six years.” [5:44-6:07]

Tim Elliot continued by saying:

“I’ve had a lot of support and it’s helped a lot. I don’t wish any will towards either one of those guys. I hope they live happy ever after, but just I’m not gonna be a part of it.”[6:08-6:19]

Tim Elliot voices his interest in fighting Kevin Croom

Kevin Croom is a former UFC fighter signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. After Tim Elliot exposed Gina Mazany’s affair, some people showed interest in Elliot settling his dispute with Croom in a fight.

During the same exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Elliot had this to say about potentially fighting Croom:

“If he was here right now, I would fight him. That’s part of the reason why I left Kansas City.”[6:30-6:36]

Since Croom and Elliot are in different promotions, a sanctioned fight between the rivals is unlikely. The longtime UFC veteran was later asked about joining BKFC in the future:

“100%. I feel like I would be better at bare-knuckle. I’m a clinch fighter. I like to dip my head a lot, so definitely. Unless the UFC signs me to another contract, I’m gonna go to bare-knuckle directly after the UFC.”[7:17-7:30]

Before considering a transition to bare-knuckle boxing, Tim Elliot has business to care of on June 3. The 36-year-old has been matched up against Victor Altamirano, who holds a UFC record of 2-1. The number eleven-ranked UFC flyweight hopes to secure a win against Altamirano and fight someone ranked higher than him in his next Octagon appearance.

