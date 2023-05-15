UFC president Dana White has been urged to make Tim Elliott and Kevin Croom fight amid Gina Mazany fiasco.

Tim Eilliot, an MMA fighter competing in the flyweight division of the UFC, recently accused his wife Gina Mazany of cheating on him with his friend, Kevin Croom. He took to Twitter and claimed that his wife was dishonest with him during their entire marriage and said:

"You want to see something gross? This is my 'wife”'reading vows to my daughter on our 'wedding' night! The guy holding the microphone was my 'friend/teammate' my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire 'marriage' Gina Mazany."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Tim Elliott @TElliott125 You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina mazany You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina mazany https://t.co/oVesuFnNgz

Amid all the chaos between the three, UFC president Dana White was hilariously asked to book a megafight between Tim Elliot and Kevin Crook with the winner getting the wife.

"That’s one way to sell a fight. Dana, run this sh*t. Winner gets the wife."

Take a look at the tweet below:

MMA_Kirby @_MMA_Kirby @DailyLoud That’s one way to sell a fight. Dana, run this shit. Winner gets the wife. @DailyLoud That’s one way to sell a fight. Dana, run this shit. Winner gets the wife.

UFC fighter affair: Fans react to Tim Elliott-Gina Mazany-Kevin Croom fiasco

The MMA community has stood up in support of Tim Elliott after his heart-wrenching accuations against ex-wife Gina Mazany. Reacting to Elliott's tweet, fans sent their sympathies and well-wishes to him and his daughter.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Talk about a villain arc bro . Sorry to hear that but guarantee for each one there’s someone else that’s amazing. Been there. Head up bro it gets better."

Charles "InnerG" Johnson @InnerGmma @TElliott125 @JoeyMcKenna7 Talk about a villain arc bro . Sorry to hear that but guarantee for each one there’s someone else that’s amazing. Been there. Head up bro it gets better @TElliott125 @JoeyMcKenna7 Talk about a villain arc bro . Sorry to hear that but guarantee for each one there’s someone else that’s amazing. Been there. Head up bro it gets better

"For sure painful but at least you found out and be strong enough to walk away."

Katharina Lehner @klwmma @TElliott125 For sure painful but at least you found out and be strong enough to walk away @TElliott125 For sure painful but at least you found out and be strong enough to walk away 🙌

"Sounds like its time for a trip to thailand bro"

Seymour @ssseymour @TElliott125 sounds like its time for a trip to thailand bro @TElliott125 sounds like its time for a trip to thailand bro

"You deserve better. You have tons of family and love in Vegas. Better days ahead."

Coach Casey @CoachCasey10 @TElliott125 You deserve better. You have tons of family and love in Vegas. Better days ahead. @TElliott125 You deserve better. You have tons of family and love in Vegas. Better days ahead.

"The emotion showing from your daughter. Hope both of you, are off to bigger and brighter days ahead"

NickLv2.1 @NickLv221 @TElliott125 The emotion showing from your daughter. Hope both of you, are off to bigger and brighter days ahead. @TElliott125 The emotion showing from your daughter. Hope both of you, are off to bigger and brighter days ahead.

"Avoid women who have sleeve tattoos and septum piercings It’s almost that simple"

"Keep your head up my brotha. At the end of the day if she did something like this to you then she wasn’t worth it in the first place . Focus on your child and their are plenty of women out there."

NarcoCopMMA @Narcocop 🏼 @TElliott125 Keep your head up my brotha. At the end of the day if she did something like this to you then she wasn’t worth it in the first place . Focus on your child and their are plenty of women out there. @TElliott125 Keep your head up my brotha. At the end of the day if she did something like this to you then she wasn’t worth it in the first place . Focus on your child and their are plenty of women out there. 👊🏼

Poll : 0 votes