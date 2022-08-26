Who went home $50,000 richer at ONE 160? Fight bonus winners

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II delivered on its promise and created martial arts magic.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium bore witness to one of the most explosive fight cards in ONE Championship history, with four of the night’s seven winners walking out of the circle $50,000 richer.

Christian Lee returned to his throne and regained the ONE lightweight world title while Martin Batur and Saemapetch Fairtex produced two of the most awe-inspiring knockouts in recent memory.

Furthermore, Tommy Langaker announced his arrival and showcased his creative submission grappling game on the global stage of ONE Championship.

How were those bonuses won? Here’s a rundown of the inspiring performances at ONE 160.

#4. Tommy Langaker (submission grappling)

Tommy Langaker had a debut to remember in ONE Championship when he took a unanimous decision win against arguably the best fighter he’s ever faced.

The Norwegian grappler took on two-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Renato Canuto and dominated the Brazilian superstar in the 10 minutes they shared inside the circle.

Langaker was aggressive throughout the whole fight and did whatever he could to send Canuto to the ground, and try and slap on a submission attempt that no one would be able to escape from.

A veteran of 148 fights and a winner of 120, Langaker had Canuto in his control. While he didn’t get the tap, he did get the judges’ nod following his complete dominance in the match.

#3. Martin Batur (MMA)

When you put two knockout monsters inside the circle, you know that carnage is going to happen. That is exactly what transpired in the heavyweight matchup between Paul Elliott and Martin Batur.

However, only one man could leave the circle as the victor on this night, and that man was Croatia’s Batur.

Despite being a newcomer to ONE Championship, Batur knew that ONE 160 would be a stage that would make him a global superstar.

Not only did Batur show that he is an incredible striker, he also displayed immense fortitude to move on after absorbing a thunderous shot from Elliott early in the first round.

After shaking off the cobwebs, Batur went on the offensive and proceeded to send Elliott to oblivion.Batur subjected Elliott to a hellacious ground-and-pound assault that referee Herb Dean had no choice but to stop the match 3:38 into the first round of their ONE 160 match.

#2. Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai)

ONE 160’s main event wasn’t the only match that had a deeply rooted grudge to it.

Saemapetch Fairtex had a bone to pick with Rittewada Petchyindee after a controversial loss to his fellow Thai fighter back in November 2021.

The 27-year-old suffered a nasty cut near his forehead, forcing him to lose via second-round knockout to Rittewada, a result that Saemapetch vehemently protested.

Unwilling to be subjected to another shocking result, Saemapetch went into berserker mode in his rematch against Rittewada. After a slow first round, the two fighters turned up the heat in the second, but it was the Fairtex Gym fighter who was the bigger hunter.

Saemapetch needed no setup to land a huge looping left cross that immediately took Rittewada’s consciousness away.

#1. Christian Lee (MMA) wins back lightweight title at ONE 160

The king is back.

Christian Lee took back the ONE lightweight world championship, the piece of gold that he feels should’ve never left his side, from the usurper Ok Rae Yoon in probably his best performance ever.

The Evolve MMA star lost the world title to Ok in their first match at ONE: Revolution back in September 2021 via unanimous decision, an outcome that Lee protested aggressively up until their second meeting at ONE 160.

Almost a year after his controversial loss, Lee took it into his own hands and made sure that the judges wouldn’t have a word on the result. Lee was a headhunter from the opening bell landing hellacious punishment down Ok’s way.

He continued his assault in the second round, sending Ok down to the canvas and clocking him with knees to the head leaving the referee with no other choice but to stop the fight 1:00 into the round.

Edited by Aziel Karthak