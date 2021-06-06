Who are the Winklevoss twins and how do they know Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a very famous internet personality, especially after he entered the world of boxing. However, two very separate worlds collided when he appeared on The Tim Dillon Show with the Winklevoss twins for an episode from the Bitcoin conference in Miami.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are American cryptocurrency and Bitcoin investors, Olympic rowers, entrepreneurs and founders of Winklevoss Capital Management and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange. Their lawsuit and rivalry with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes back to their Harvard days and the creation of Facebook itself.

After losing an epic battle with Mark Zuckerberg over ownership of Facebook and being shunned in Silicon Valley, CAMERON and TYLER WINKLEVOSS are back—this time as budding Bitcoin billionaires at the center of the future of money https://t.co/NwgBw8Tprs pic.twitter.com/QBRLWzUCPo — Forbes (@Forbes) April 5, 2021

So where does Jake Paul come in with such an esteemed company? All of them are major investors in Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency. All of them have enjoyed major profits and have several other investments of their own.

During the conference, Dillon asked them questions about Elon Musk, Dana White and fighter pay, NFTs and Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Watch the entire episode below:

All of them talked about the rise of Bitcoin and how it is a better commodity than gold. They explained how the internet would be a freer place with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Jake Paul also talked about why he was nervous about his brother Logan Paul fighting Mayweather when Dillon asked him if he was ever nervous in his own fights.

Jake Paul and his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley

Paul is getting ready to fight for the second time in 2021 now that his fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been finalized. They engaged in a furious back and forth on social media, which involved current UFC commentator and former double champ Daniel Cormier as well.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Jake Paul's last fight was against Ben Askren in April. It was a big event that included performances from major superstars like Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg. However, the main event of the fight wasn't quite as eventful as Jake Paul knocked Askren out in the first round to take his undefeated record to 3-0. If he beats Tyron Woodley now, he'll be joining the conversation of legitimate boxing pretty soon.

Edited by Jack Cunningham