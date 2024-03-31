Who won the Alex Pereira fight? How ‘Poatan’ performed in quest to become a two-weight champion at UFC 295

In just seven UFC fights, Alex Pereira has already accomplished more than most fighters ever do in their entire MMA career.

After transitioning to MMA full-time in 2020 following a decorated kickboxing career, Pereira would find himself in a middleweight title fight in just his fourth UFC appearance against old rival Israel Adesanya. 'Poatan' would find a comeback TKO in the fifth round to win UFC gold in just his eighth professional MMA fight but lose the belt in his next outing and move up to light heavyweight shortly thereafter.

In his 205-pound debut, Pereira would defeat former divisional champion Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision and set himself up for a potential second belt just two years after making his UFC debut.

Did Alex Pereira live up to the hype with a knockout win at UFC 295?

With a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 295 main event to define himself as a two-division UFC champion, it is hard to deny Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat athletes of all time.

In just two years, Pereira has already left an undeniable impact on MMA that will likely not be repeated. In seven UFC fights, Pereira already has two title wins and four total victories over former champions while ending the second-longest title reign in middleweight history before becoming just the eighth fighter in promotional history to claim championship status in two divisions.

The win over Prochazka also handed 'BJP' his first loss since 2015, ending a 13-fight win streak.

Alex Pereira looks to defend light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Five months after claiming his second UFC belt, Alex Pereira will look to complete his first title defense as a UFC champion with a win over another former champion in Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Originally winning the vacant belt left behind by Jiri Prochazka by picking apart Pereira's close friend and head coach Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, Hill suffered an Achilles heel injury before he could attempt a title defense and vacated the belt, thus giving 'Poatan' the opportunity to claim his former throne.

On April 13, Hill will return less than 12 months after suffering his injury to attempt to reclaim his former position as divisional champion.

The matchup will be Pereira's second consecutive fight against a former opponent of Teixeira as Prochazka previously submitted the Brazilian at UFC 275. As UFC 300 inches closer, Pereira is closing as the betting favorite as he has been in four of his first seven UFC fights.