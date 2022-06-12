Create
Notifications

Who won the UFC fight last night (11th June 2022)?

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
reaction-emoji
Rafael Bandayrel
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 12, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Jiri Prochazka rose to the occasion in the main event of UFC 275, dethroning Glover Teixeira to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Prochazka's win came in the clutch too. The Czech fighter was behind on two of the judges' scorecards with merely 28 seconds left on the clock.

However, a crucial mistake by the defending champion opened the door for a monumental submission win for 'Denisa.' A failed guillotine attempt gave Prochazka a positional advantage over the Brazilian.

The challenger saw Teixeira's exposed neck and locked in a rear-naked choke, squeezing with all his might to force the tap at the 4:32 mark of the final frame.

🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/A2v5S1YCTS

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko barely defended her UFC flyweight crown, escaping with a controversial split decision victory over Talia Santos.

🗣 AND STILL!!!@BulletValentina survives the biggest test of her reign to retain the belt! #UFC275 https://t.co/snxJR1dAG1

It appeared that the Brazilian was on her way to staging a monumental upset after thoroughly dominating the champ early on. However, 'Bullet' came alive in the latter stages of the five-round affair and convinced two of the three judges that she had done enough to retain it.

WALK OFF SPINNING BACKFIST FOR @MMAWEILI 🤯 #UFC275 https://t.co/dkuCZcIsYo

Meanwhile, an exhilarating knockout victory for Zhang Weili signalled the end of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's UFC career. The Chinese fighter caught the former longtime strawweight titleholder with a spinning back fist, rendering her unconscious.

Leaving her gloves in the Octagon 👏[ @JoannaMMA | #UFC275 ] https://t.co/x5rh6Uyt4Y

After the bout, the Polish icon announced that she's moving on from the sport. She received an outpouring of support from her fellow fighters.

In the welterweight division, Jake Matthews scored a second-round TKO win over Andre Fialho. The Australian connected with a vicious combination of punches to seal the victory at the 2:24 mark of round two.

LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE CELTIC KID 🗣@JakeMatthewsUFC just came in and did the thing! [ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3PwHI7y ] https://t.co/6cPSJiQ81f

Finally, the main card opener saw up-and-comer Jack Della Maddalena score another highlight for his reel. The Australian unleashed a brutal body shot to put Ramazan Emeev on the mat in the opening round.

Watch out welterweights - Jack Della Maddalena has ARRIVED! 💥 [ #UFC275 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3PwHI7y ] https://t.co/d2OlPemW8M

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight card results

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira (c) via submission (rear-naked choke) - 04:32 of Round 5

Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Talia Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via TKO (spinning back fist) - 2:28 of Round 2

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fiahlo via TKO (punches) - 02:24 of Round 2

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (punches) - 02:32 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Also Read Article Continues below

Josh Culibao def. Seungwoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via knockout (punch) - 01:14 of Round 1

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via TKO (punches) - 01:22 of Round 1

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Edited by David Andrew
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...