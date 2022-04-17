Who won the UFC fight last night (16th April 2022)?

Belal Muhammad successfully avenged his loss to Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After five rounds of action, Muhammad bagged a convincing unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47. He now has seven wins and one no-contest in his last eight fights.

@BullyB170 makes it wins in a row. Evening the score!@BullyB170 makes itwins in a row. #UFCVegas51 Evening the score! 😎@BullyB170 makes it 8️⃣ wins in a row. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/fZGzFIQJiX

The Chicago native also made a solid case for challenging Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. However, it appears that two-time 170-pound title challenger Colby Covington is at the top of his hit list. Muhammad called out "Karen" Covington for a fight during his post-fight interview.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA #UFCVegas51 Belal Muhammad's looking for a fight with Colby Covington next Belal Muhammad's looking for a fight with Colby Covington next 👀 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/aKXLm9e5aK

In the co-main event, newcomer Caio Borralho notched his first UFC win in an unconventional manner. The Brazilian dominated the fight but landed a knee on a downed Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Referee Dan Miragliotta called the foul, leading to a point being deducted from Borralho. Nonetheless, the Contender Series alum did enough to secure a technical decision win.

@AndreFialhoJr1 with the biggest win of the night! STOLE THE THUNDER!!! 🌩🌩🌩@AndreFialhoJr1 with the biggest win of the night! #UFCVegas51 STOLE THE THUNDER!!! 🌩🌩🌩🇵🇹 @AndreFialhoJr1 with the biggest win of the night! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/rvXOihsbmg

Andre Fialho also earned his first UFC win during the event. He connected with a flurry of punches to put away Miguel Baeza at the 4:39 mark of round one.

UFC @ufc Trading punches through the rounds. These two brought their diverse skillsets to Trading punches through the rounds. These two brought their diverse skillsets to #UFCVegas51 👊 Trading punches through the rounds. These two brought their diverse skillsets to #UFCVegas51. https://t.co/T6GWIzjqg8

In the women's bantamweight division, Mayra Bueno Silva earned a unanimous decision to return to the win column. She defeated China's Yanan Wu after three rounds.

UFC @ufc in a row for #UFCVegas51 Win streak moves toin a row for @PatSabatini145 Win streak moves to 6️⃣ in a row for @PatSabatini145! #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/eEUNujEa4l

Meanwhile, featherweight Pat Sabatini impressed with a dominant performance against T.J. Laramie. The 31-year-old used his grappling to maul his opponent en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Here's what he had to say: Mounir Lazzez was asked about his #UFCVegas51 post-win shoutout of suspected Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government and had a $5 million bounty placed on his head this week.Here's what he had to say: Mounir Lazzez was asked about his #UFCVegas51 post-win shoutout of suspected Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government and had a $5 million bounty placed on his head this week.Here's what he had to say: https://t.co/Vsf0JTcrhX

Finally, Mounir Lazzez defeated Ange Loosa in the main card opener. However, he caused controversy when he gave notorious fugitive Daniel Kinahan a shout-out during his post-fight interview.

UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 full card results

Main Card

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via technical decision (29-27 x3)

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (4:39 of Round 1)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Pat Sabatini def. TJ Laramie via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Devin Clark def. William Knight via KO (3:21 of Round 3)

Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (0:33 of Round 2)

Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (4:50 of Round 2)

Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sam Hughes def. Istela Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Alatengheili def. Kevin Croom via TKO (0:47 of Round 1)

