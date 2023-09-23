Why does Bryce Mitchell wear camo shorts? All you should know about 'Thug Nasty's’ unique choice of UFC gear

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is the only fighter to wear camo shorts during his fights in the octagon.

Mitchell is currently set to return to the cage this weekend, as he prepares to bounce back from his second career loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. 'Thug Nasty' will face the veteran Dan Ige, who heads into the bout on fine form on a two-fight winstreak.

When the pair meet face-to-face at UFC Fight Night 228, Ige will step into the octagon in the standard Venum fighter shorts, which range from colors such as green, red, yellow, blue or grey. Bryce Mitchell, however, will don a pair of camouflage shorts for the fight.

The Arkansas native began campaigning for camo shorts when making his debut in 2019, whilst the UFC were still partnered with Reebok. 'Thug Nasty' would win a fight and instead of using his post-fight interviews to call out fighters, he would address the clothing company and list his demands.

Reebok eventually gave in, handing Mitchell his very own pair of camouflage ring gear but their partnership with the UFC came to an end in 2021. Thankfully for Bryce Mitchell, the new official uniform and apparel partner Venum immediately handed the 30-year-old a pair of his coveted shorts.

Bryce Mitchell calls for bouts at the top of the division after clash against Dan Ige

Bryce Mitchell has expressed his disdain for sitting on the sidelines and wants to face the best fighters in the featherweight division next.

After losing to Ilia Topuria back in December 2022, Mitchell was expected to return in May but had two fights canceled. Now with his clash against Dan Ige expected to go off without a hitch, the No.10 ranked featherweight has discussed his plans for the future.

Speaking to The Schmo, 'Thug Nasty' revealed he has his eyes on the top of the division. He stated that he is "tired" of sitting at the back of the bus and wants to show the world his talent. Mitchell said:

"I wanna win this fight and then fight one of those people up top. I'm tired of sitting in the back of the bus man, I'm trying to come up to the front and you know, it's like, I know I can hang with these guys and I just feel like I haven't got my shot yet. And when I did beat my first top ten guy instead of moving me up, they moved me back and I went backwards in rank."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's comments here:

